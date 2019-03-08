Advanced search

Lyme Regis Club Championship win for Steven Mudford

PUBLISHED: 08:09 10 July 2019

Steven Mudford receives the Lyme Regis Club Championship trophy from vice captain Arthur Daines. Picture LRGC

Archant

The Lyme Regis Club Championship was held over the weekend with several contenders in the running including defending champion David Lyon, writes Richard Jackman.

In round one, Lyon came in with in with a 73, two behind leader Steven Mudford. Scott Love and Mike Mudford were third on 78 with a cluster of players in the early 80s.

For round two, it was all about keeping one's nerve, but Steven Mudford had big trouble on the first hole, notching a seven which allowed Lyon to temporarily take control.

However, this blip meant Mudford re-focussed his attention and he steadily improved to come in with a gross round of 72, meaning he was three under par for the last 17 holes.

Meanwhile, Scott Love came in with the best round two score of 71. Lyon, so often the master of his destiny could not produce the goods this time and came in with a 78.

This meant that this year's club champion is Steven Mudford on 143 with Scott Love second on 149 and David Lyon was third on 151. Ian Mudford, James Phillips and Mike Mudford all improved on their second rounds and came in fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

After round two of the club championships had unfolded, there was a reduced men's stableford competition won by Lee Caddy on 38 points as he charged round the front nine with 22 points.

Matt Brotherton just wobbled after the turn, but recovered to get a birdie four pointer on 16 to finish second on 37 with Bob Shepherd finishing third on 35 after a wonderful start.

After an excellent start, but a shaky end to the front nine with two successive blobs, Toby Eeles really upped his game on the back nine, scoring 22 points to win the midweek stableford with 40 points.

Graham Paterson had a good start and with a gross birdie on five looked in good shape, but just fell away a bit on the back nine, but still came second on 37, while Dominic Beardwood rued two blobs on the back nine as he finished third on 36. The ladies held a very successful open competition so there was no club competition, but Emma Davies and Ros Clemmans have progressed through to the area finals of the Coronation Foursomes to be held at Weston-super-Mare.

