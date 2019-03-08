Lyme Regis Coronation Cup success for Stuart 'Ted' Scott

Winning ladies at Lyme Regis Golf Club (left to right); Jane Dixon -Morning Cup; Sarah Kilcoyne - Most Improved; Amy Mudford - Nett Champion; Kathy Briggs - ladies captain; Melissa McMahon - Club Champion. Picture LYME REGIS Archant

The Coronation Cup was open to everyone in the club attracting a large number of entrants, producing some exceptionally good scores, writes Richard Jackman.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The best of these was Stuart 'Ted' Scott who romped round the course scoring many pars and three gross birdies as he finished the round off in style with one of the birdies to finish on nett 64.

The next 12 players all broke par, with Stephen Pitt and Graham Pickard both on nett 67, but it was Pitt who had a wonderful back nine finishing with two gross birdies on the last two holes to take second place, while Pickard picked up a very worthy third.

The midweek stableford saw James Phillips return to the podium with a scintillating round of golf as he levelled gross par on the front nine to take top spot with 40 points, while James Wilson was only a point behind on 39 despite two blobs, with club captain Gareth Williams upping his game on the back nine, to take third on 37.

The ladies' 36-hole championship, played in one day, provides a physical and mental test as four trophies are 'up for grabs'.

Melissa McMahon showed the way by coming in one under gross par on the morning round to set the bar very high.

In the afternoon McMahon sealed her victory to take the top prize to become ladies club champion with a gross total of 150, another wonderful achievement.

Jane Dixon was second with Caroline Baker third. The nett championship prize went to Amy Mudford, who, despite a setback on the 27th hole of the day showed strength of character to persevere and come in with a nett score of 148, demonstrating the continued improvement in her game.

Second on countback was Melissa McMahon, just one shot ahead of Jane Dixon in third. The Morning Cup for the best nett morning round went to Jane Dixon, who gross birdied the tricky 10th hole as part of the winning score of nett 70.

Sarah Kilcoyne upped her game in the afternoon to win the Most Improved by bettering her morning round by eight shots.