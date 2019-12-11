Lyme Regis December medal success for Matt Brotherton

Matt Brotherton secured victory in Division One of the Lyme Regis December medal, writes Richard Jackman.

In a close contest, Brotherton took the honours on countback from Mark Scott after both men scored 71 and third place went to Peter Beviss on 72.

Brotherton finished off his round with nett birdies on two of the last three holes, while Scott was regretting the agonising double bogey on the last hole. Division Two saw the best score of the day and a runaway win for Shaun Meyers with a nett 63, a result he has been threatening for some time, but a brilliant round with no double bogeys secured victory and a well-deserved handicap cut.

Christopher Service just fell away on the back nine, but still took second with 69, while lee Caddy also broke nett par to finish third on 70.

The seniors' December stableford saw Stephen Pitt and Peter Wood fight it out for top spot in Division One, both with 38 points in very testing conditions. Both players had two blobs, but both fought back superbly with Pitt finishing the stronger and winning on countback.

Geoff Filtness came good to hold his game together and finish third on 37. Division Two saw a wonderful start from Kim Jeffery as he amassed 24 points on the front nine and although falling away he still finished top by two clear points from Alan Woodbridge, 36, with Mark Lambton taking third spot with 34.

Cyndy Mudford got the better of the in-form Jean Jolley in Division One of the ladies stableford by winning on countback as both scored 30 points.

Di Harris secured third spot, finishing just a point behind on 29. It was perhaps a measure of the tricky conditions that Val Waites' belligerent 27 points won Division Two from Carole Watson, 23 and Sue Crossley on 22. Mary Golding won the nine hole competition with 13 points.