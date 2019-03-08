Lyme Regis ease way into Beckford Bowl quarter-finals

The Beckford Bowl is a scratch team competition, and Lyme Regis were hosting a very strong Ashley Wood team who, in theory, were too strong for Lyme, writes Richard Jackman.

After the foursomes in the morning the scores were evenly poised at two-each.

Lyme Regis won the first three singles, with victories for Scott Love, Steve Mudford and Dave Lyon, to go three up and there followed a crucial half point from Ian Mudford.

Ashley Wood fought back, winning the next three matches to bring the game within a half point, but up strode the doyen of matchplay, Dave Fidge, who, with all his peers watching on, displayed steely nerve to par the last two holes and secure victory by a point.

Lyme Regis now move in to the quarter-finals where they will face Bramshaw Golf Club.