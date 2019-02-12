Lyme Regis flag competition success for Jane Broom

Golf club and ball Archant

A flag competition is a variation on a medal where players take the par for the course, plus their handicap, and, using those strokes, get as far round the course as they can, writes Richard Jackman.

This is marked by a flag, and provides an interesting, visibly competitive contest.

So it proved, as Di Harris scored two twos on par three holes to look in contention.

However, Jane Broom had other ideas and swept all before her as she charged onto the 18th hole as her last shot took her to just short of the bunker by the green.

Kate Helm was playing in the last group and after a no-nonsense front nine, really upped her game on the back nine and with her last shot got to within a tap-in from the flag on the 18th green.

That left her to take the honours and left Jane Broom as runner-up.