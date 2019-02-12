Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lyme Regis flag competition success for Jane Broom

PUBLISHED: 13:02 21 February 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

A flag competition is a variation on a medal where players take the par for the course, plus their handicap, and, using those strokes, get as far round the course as they can, writes Richard Jackman.

This is marked by a flag, and provides an interesting, visibly competitive contest.

So it proved, as Di Harris scored two twos on par three holes to look in contention.

However, Jane Broom had other ideas and swept all before her as she charged onto the 18th hole as her last shot took her to just short of the bunker by the green.

Kate Helm was playing in the last group and after a no-nonsense front nine, really upped her game on the back nine and with her last shot got to within a tap-in from the flag on the 18th green.

That left her to take the honours and left Jane Broom as runner-up.

Most Read

Two vehicle collision closes A35

Police.

FOUND: Missing Honiton boy, 14, is reunited with his family

Toby Gleeb. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Honiton Town seeking new manager after Blackwell stands down

Honiton Town away at Budleigh. Ref mhsp 43 18TI 3409. Picture: Terry Ife

Five rescued after being cut off by tide

Coastguard rescue helicopter over West Dorset. Picture HM Coastguard

27,000th flight for lifesaving Devon Air Ambulance

Devon Air Ambulance (for illustriation only). Picture: Devon Air Ambulance Trust

Most Read

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police trying to trace lorry driver after fatal crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Firm building £4.5m H&M store collapses, putting 20 jobs at risk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rush hour crashes in Yaxham and King’s Lynn

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Tratt-Skinner strike completes terrific Upottery Reserves comeback

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton senior success for Pat Purtell

Golf on a foggy day! Picture TERRY IFE

Lyme Regis flag competition success for Jane Broom

Golf club and ball

SOHC ladies’ 1st XI exit Devon Cup at hands of Okehampton

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3160. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds edged out in close encounter at Crediton III

Honiton rugby action
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists