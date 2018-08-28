Advanced search

Lyme Regis four-ball better ball win for Neale and Andrew

PUBLISHED: 13:23 30 January 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

The four-ball better ball competition at Lyme Regis saw some familiar faces on the leader board, writes Richard Jackman.

What’s more, it ended up as a close contest with just a point between the top three pairs!

Neale Cullen and Andrew Dawe put in a steady overall performance to finish on top with 42 points.

Father and son Roger and George Seed just took second place on countback from Scott Love and Jon Ebdon, both pairs scoring 41 points. The ladies’ three-ball waltzing stableford, where the best score counts on the first hole, the two best on the second and all three on the third, before starting the cycle again, was comfortably won by Anne Humphreys, Jean Jolley and Cyndy Mudford with a score of 67 points. In competitive form, particularly on some of the holes, were Jane Andrews, Geraldine Wickes and Marilyn Wilson, as they came second on 64 points.

