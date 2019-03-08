Advanced search

Lyme Regis four-ball success for Colley and Perryman

PUBLISHED: 13:49 05 November 2019

There were some outstanding scores in the latest Lyme Regis four-ball better-ball competition and it was tough at the top as three pairs all came in with 45 points, writes Richard Jackman.

On countback, Mark Colley and John Perryman won with a spectacular score of 25 on the back nine.

Spare a thought for Scott Love and Jon Ebdon, who play off scratch and three respectively, as they notched up 24 on the back nine to finish second, while Phil Webb and Simon Wood took third place with their 22 on the back nine.

In what was the final midweek stableford of the year, Mark Lewis went out in fine style with two 18 point nines to finish on 36 points and take the individual honours, while James Phillips just fell away on the back nine to take second on 34 and Cameron Moss took third on 30.

