Lyme Regis Frost Cup success for Gareth Williams and Brian Rees

PUBLISHED: 10:01 19 October 2020

The Lyme Regis Frost Cup, a four-ball better ball, stableford, is a one-off competition, but also, the top eight pairs qualify for a Winter knock-out competition, writes Richard Jackman.

Rivalry was keen and, for the second time within a fortnight, Gareth Williams was in gold position partnering Brian Rees as they both twinned well to score 43 points.

Only a point behind, tussling for second and third places, were Rob Clapp and George Skellern and David Fidge and Geoff Filtness with the latter pairing taking silver after countback.

The next five pairs, who all qualify for the knock-out competition, all scored 41 points - Mike Mudford and Matt Brotherton; Arthur Daines and Steve Piper; Rob Coombe and Alan Brown; Roddy Donaghy and Matt Watson and Matt Corrick and Guy Cossins, so competition will be fierce.

The Centenary Sword Competition is a sort of champion of champions competition to find the best lady and man.

This year Jane Dixon was ladies’ champion and Roger Turner for the men and they play each other in a knockout competition.

In a match where either player could have won, the scores see-sawed, before Turner won on the last hole, one up, an exciting match and a credit to both players.

The ladies played their Par Cup, or bogey competition, where players play match play against the course, based on their handicap. With a brisk wind favouring the course it was no surprise that the winner ended up all square with the course on level.

Sarah Kilcoyne held that honour to appear on top for the second week running, confirming the excellent and steady progress being made, despite still being relatively new to the game, an encouragement to all.

Debbie Shinners had a good front nine and held on well on the trickier back nine to come second on minus one, while Mary Minter was steady for third place on minus two.

In the nine hole competition Maggie Brook and Karen Buchanan-Harlow fought it out, both finishing on 15 points, but on countback Brook was declared the winner, with Julie Kabia in third a point behind.

