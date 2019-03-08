Advanced search

Lyme Regis Frost Cup victory for Colin Beauchamp and Alan Brown

PUBLISHED: 09:01 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:01 29 July 2019

The Lyme Regis junior section nine-hole Stableford competition produced some keen scoring from the future stars of tomorrow, writes Richard Jackman.

It was Brooklyn Wilkins, who tore up the course averaging nearly three points a hole with his winning 26 points, while Joe Shrubb and Jevan Hampton-Rumbold both finished on 22 points, but Shrubb took silver on countback.

The Frost Cup, a better-ball pairs competition, also produced a staggering result as Colin Beauchamp and Alan Brown, came in with an almost unbelievable score of 47 points as both players plundered points almost at will to finish top by a very comfortable margin.

In second place, were Scott Love and Ian Mudford with a very respectable 43 points just ahead of father and son team of Peter and Samuel Beviss, who came third on 42.

With four players within a point of each other the midweek stableford proved competitive, but in the end was won by Nick Beardwood, who, despite a slight wobble on the back nine, came in with 36 points, leaving Neil Smith and Rob Coombe to scrap it out for second place, both on 35 points, but Smith just took it on countback.

The ladies Vi Crowe Trophy and Parnee Cup saw a resounding victory for Judith Williams, who, despite a blob on the front nine, just got better and better, the highlight being a two, worth four points, on the back nine, as she crossed the line with 39 well-earned points to take the trophy.

Judith Ellard and Sarah Kilcoyne both continue to improve as they tussled for second place.

Ellard's rather erratic round still turned out well as she came second with 38 while Kilcoyne sadly fell away after an excellent front nine to take a worthy third place with 36.

In the ladies nine-hole competition Joy Madge, Jean Moss and Marlotte Howard finished first, second and third, decided on countback as all three had finished on 12 points.

