Lyme Regis Gig Club come out on top at Torridge Regatta

Lyme Regis Gig Club competed in Torridge's annual age-related regatta in North Devon.

The regatta featured races for Veterans (over-40s), Super-Vets (over-50s) and a new 'Masters' class (over-60s).

And the action began with the Ladies Vets race, with Lyme setting off in their racing Gig “Tempest” and making up some places around the course to finish second to Boscastle.

The Men’s Veteran team also came second in their race, this time to Bude, and in the Super-Vets races the Ladies held off competition from hosts Torridge to finish second, behind Boscastle again.

Lyme’s Super-Vets men's team is one of the strongest in the country and this was evident in an outstanding race from start to finish as they won comfortably some 25 lengths ahead of Bude, Torridge and the rest of the clubs.

The Masters races featured Ladies, Mens and Mixed teams and in a very close race the Lyme Regis Ladies just finished second behind Torridge in the closest race of the day with less than two feet separating the boats at the end of the race.

Lyme fielded two teams in the Men’s Masters and again had a comfortable lead from the off to finish first, way ahead of Barnstable, Torridge and Bude, as Lyme’s second crew finished fifth ahead of Boscastle.

Lyme Regis Gig Club's men celebrate success in the Masters class at Torridge. Back, from left, Mark Vanstone (cox), Chris Walters, Pete Rowsell, Chris Bailey, Toby Newson, front, Bob Huntington and Colin French - Credit: Dawn Lathey

This just left the Mixed Masters race, where crews were made up of two Vets, two Super-Vets and two Masters and Lyme led from start to finish for another comfortable win.

All of which meant Lyme Regis finished first or second across all seven races of the day and won the overall event.

Men's captain Toby Newson said: “It has been a great day for our teams. It is really good that our training through the year has given strength across all our teams with still a few regattas left in the season.

“We look forward to hosting many of these teams for a full programme of races at our Regatta on Saturday (August 13)."