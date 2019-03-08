Advanced search

Lyme Regis Golf Club hosts the 2019 Jurassic Challenge competition

PUBLISHED: 11:46 21 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 21 April 2019

East Devon's winning captain Chris Bird, front, second right, holding the Jurassic Trophy surrounded by his team. Picture LYME REGIS GOLF CLUB

Archant

Lyme Regis Golf Club’s seniors’ section hosted the 2019 Jurassic Challenge competition, writes Richard Jackman.

Thirteen different clubs with teams of eight competed in what a team four-ball, better ball competition.

After some excellent golf, played out in good conditions, it was the team from East Devon Golf Club that took the honours with all four of their pairs coming in with 40 plus points.

Defending champions Honiton too the runners-up berth.

