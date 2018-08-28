Lyme Regis Golf Club presentation evening is well supported
PUBLISHED: 14:28 17 December 2018
In a week where the weather got the upper hand over golf, the annual Lyme Regis Golf Club presentation evening saw some familiar and some new faces, writes Richard Jackman.
Eleven-year-old Zac Muddiford receives the Lyme Regis 36-hole club championship trophy from last year�s captain Lee Caddy. Picture LRGC
Amongst the prize winners was the ladies’ club championship winner Melissa McMahon, who received her trophy from last year’s ladies’ captain Susan Moore.
There was also a prize collected by 11-year-old Zac Mudford, who triumphed in the 36-hole club handicap championship and the youngster was presented with his trophy by last year’s captain, Lee Caddy.