Lyme Regis Golf Club presentation evening is well supported

PUBLISHED: 14:28 17 December 2018

Last year�s Lyme Regis ladies captain Susan Moore presents the 2018 ladies club championship trophy to Melissa McMahon. Picture LRGC

In a week where the weather got the upper hand over golf, the annual Lyme Regis Golf Club presentation evening saw some familiar and some new faces, writes Richard Jackman.

Eleven-year-old Zac Muddiford receives the Lyme Regis 36-hole club championship trophy from last year�s captain Lee Caddy. Picture LRGCEleven-year-old Zac Muddiford receives the Lyme Regis 36-hole club championship trophy from last year�s captain Lee Caddy. Picture LRGC

Amongst the prize winners was the ladies’ club championship winner Melissa McMahon, who received her trophy from last year’s ladies’ captain Susan Moore.

There was also a prize collected by 11-year-old Zac Mudford, who triumphed in the 36-hole club handicap championship and the youngster was presented with his trophy by last year’s captain, Lee Caddy.

