Lyme Regis golfer Kieron Fowler takes second place at North Devon Links Festival

PUBLISHED: 10:38 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 25 October 2019

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The North Devon Links Festival is played at Royal North Devon, Saunton West and Saunton East over three days and includes a professional tournament and a team competition with the addition of three amateurs, writes Richard Jackman.

Kieron Fowler, the professional at Lyme Regis, had three good rounds, coming in with a gross three under par to secure a prestigious second place.

The three amateurs, all from Lyme Regis - Mike Mudford and sons Steve and Ian - joined Fowler and with scores of 85, 86 and 81 totalled 252 to come in third.

Both are excellent results in a very strong field played on three tough courses.

The Seniors' October stableford defied the weather to see John Coley improve on the back nine to run out a convincing winner of Division One with 35 points while David Fidge secured second place on countback over Peter Colman.

With the best score of the day, John Stow's sparkling back nine in his 38 points secured top place in Division Two with Rod McNab second on 32 and Tony Slater third on 29.

The ladies played a three person fun competition and Rosie Jackman, Caroline Baker, and Susan Jeffery mastered the tricky conditions best coming in with a very creditable 75 points, three ahead of Jane Broom, Ros Clemmans and Pat Hames, while Judith Williams, Susan Moore and 'new girl' Anna Lennon-Smith took third place on 69.

