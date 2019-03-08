Lyme Regis golfer Melissa McMahon wins the Dorset Ladies County Championship

Melissa McMahon from Lyme Regis, who won the Dorset Ladies County Championship played at Knighton Heath. Picture LYME REGIS GOLF CLUB Archant

Thirty-six points was a popular score as the Lyme Regis ladies played a stableford, and the Macmillan Spoon, writes Richard Jackman.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rosemary Jackman and Cyndy Mudford achieved it in Division One, with Mudford scoring 18 on both nines which included a brilliant birdie on the ninth hole.

Jackman had started her round with a blistering birdie four pointer on the first, but slipped slightly recovering on the back nine to score 19 points and so win on countback, while only a point behind was Jenny Scott who finished third on 35 having faded on the last three holes.

Division Two had Kate Helm and Debbie Shinners both on 36, but it was Helm's better back nine of 19 points that took the honours while Shinners had played steadily to accumulate 19 on the front nine. Jane Broom also had 19 competitive points on the front nine but just fell away to finish third on 35.

After a thrilling and very close countback, going to the front nine, Kate Helm emerged the overall winner of the Macmillan Spoon.

Meanwhile in the ladies' nine hole competition Julia Kabia won with 17 points from Karen Buchanan-Harlow with 13 points and Caroline Holland with 11, all very creditable results from 3 ladies, who are new to golf

In the junior Easter Cup, Samuel Beviss started with great determination, racking up three points on four of the first nine holes in his front nine of 19 points. A few points slipped away on the back nine, but he hung on in to secure a win with an impressive 34 points.

Casey Gibbons also started very well matching Beviss on the front nine, but with a well crafted four points on one hole.

Sadly on the last few holes the points ebbed away, but he still came a very worthy second with 33 points.

In third place was Katie Hampton-Rumbold with two much steadier halves in her 28 points, the highlight of her round being the four points scored on the longest of the par threes, the 13th.

Melissa McMahon from Lyme Regis won the Dorset Ladies County Championship played at Knighton Heath over the weekend.