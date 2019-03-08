Advanced search

Lyme Regis golfers into Beckford Bowl semi-finals after Hampshire success

PUBLISHED: 11:50 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 21 June 2019

The Lyme Regis scratch team, weakened by the unavailability of four main players, travelled to Bramshaw Golf Club in Hampshire for a Beckford Bowl quarter-final tie, writes Richard Jackman.

Played on the Forest course, known as the oldest course in Hampshire, whose layout can only be described as living in the 1800s where the fairways are mechanically mown twice a year, otherwise the land is left to the New Forest ponies and nature, to take care of itself.

The selected Lyme Regis squad dug deep in the morning foursomes and a significant point was earned by the debutant pairing of Mark Lewis and James Souter-Phillips.

At lunch the match was finely poised at 2-2. In the afternoon a strong Lyme Regis front section of Steve Mudford, Scott Love and Ian Mudford secured an early three points.

Bramshaw recovered in the following three matches to level the tie but then, right on cue, up stepped the ever-reliable Dave Fidge to post a body-blow win on the18th.

The match was now poised at 6-5 and all eyes turned again to Souter-Phillips as last man. Word came through... he was two up with two to play... and when he comfortably halved his 17th hole the celebrations began. Lyme Regis had won 7-5. They now move on to the new and dizzy heights of a semi-final.

