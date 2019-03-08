Lyme Regis Henry Broom Rose Bowl finalists are confirmed
PUBLISHED: 08:40 05 September 2019
The past week was a much quieter one than of late with just the ladies in league action and one friendly against Sherborne, writes Paul Moffitt.
The ladies lost to local rivals Bridport who have now won the league.
On Sunday, the club held its annual Henry Broom Rose Bowl competition.
This is open to all club members who have not won an individual singles title.
There were some extremely close games with the eventual finalists being Neil Solomon, who just managed to out bowl Brian Moon, and Nicky Driscoll who out bowled husband Barry. The final will be played on finals weekend.
Results
Dorset Ladies Div 1
Lyme 45, Bridport 63: J Moffitt, J Parsons, P Knight, S Rowe, 15-19; N Driscoll, A Darvill, N Stephens, P Weech, 19-23; H Dowling, C Pomeroy, L Broom, C Barber.
Friendly
Lyme 91, Sherborne 71: E Sarson, N Driscoll, N Stephens, Chas Barber, 27-6; A Darvill, D Sarson, B Moon, P Knight, 13-16; M Knight, N Solomon, P Stephens, A Weech, 20-13; J Moon, D Courtenay-Smith; Chris Barber, J Moseley, 13-17; B Smith, P Moseley, N Benson, P Weech, 18-19.