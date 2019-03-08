Advanced search

Lyme Regis Henry Broom Rose Bowl finalists are confirmed

PUBLISHED: 08:40 05 September 2019

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife

The past week was a much quieter one than of late with just the ladies in league action and one friendly against Sherborne, writes Paul Moffitt.

The ladies lost to local rivals Bridport who have now won the league.

On Sunday, the club held its annual Henry Broom Rose Bowl competition.

This is open to all club members who have not won an individual singles title.

There were some extremely close games with the eventual finalists being Neil Solomon, who just managed to out bowl Brian Moon, and Nicky Driscoll who out bowled husband Barry. The final will be played on finals weekend.

Results

Dorset Ladies Div 1

Lyme 45, Bridport 63: J Moffitt, J Parsons, P Knight, S Rowe, 15-19; N Driscoll, A Darvill, N Stephens, P Weech, 19-23; H Dowling, C Pomeroy, L Broom, C Barber.

Friendly

Lyme 91, Sherborne 71: E Sarson, N Driscoll, N Stephens, Chas Barber, 27-6; A Darvill, D Sarson, B Moon, P Knight, 13-16; M Knight, N Solomon, P Stephens, A Weech, 20-13; J Moon, D Courtenay-Smith; Chris Barber, J Moseley, 13-17; B Smith, P Moseley, N Benson, P Weech, 18-19.

Man arrested after thefts from vehicles in Cranbook area

Woman freed from car on A35

Wretched trial for ‘robo-flop’ mower in Honiton – which has been plagued by joyriders and interference

Robot lawn mower (stock image). Picture: Getty

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

CHEWfest makes a triumphant return to Seaton

Girls at the Skool Daze gig (l/r) Rachel Chew, Emma Bowditch, Anna Guest, Ellie Ruck, Rhiannon Evans, Rachel Cyran. Picture: Molly Cope.

