Lyme Regis hole-in-one for Jill Swainson

Golf club and ball Archant

On a rare benign day the conditions were reflected in the scores as 22 people played to their handicap or better in the Lyme Regis monthly stableford, writes Richard Jackman.

Vying for top place were Bradley Searle and David Lock both scoring 42 points and both with improved back nines.

Searle's ruthless back nine of 24 points, which included birdies on 10, 15 and 18, meant he took gold while Lock birdied the 18th in a sublime, steady round, where he never scored less than two points a hole, to finish a worthy second.

It was good to see Chris Browne back on the winning trail as his birdie on 17 was the high spot of his well worked 41 points.

The ladies medal proved a keen contest as the top three were only two shots apart. Caroline Baker proved steady and secure with a winning nett score of 74. Jane Dixon had a much better back nine highlighted by a gross birdie on 14 to come in second with 75, while Marilyn Wilson also improved to take bronze on nett 76.

In Division Two, Julie Duke, who had the best nett score of the day, also proved that steady and sure was a winning combination as she took top spot with 72, three ahead of Karen Nicholson, who just fell away on the back nine after a good start, while Corinne Jones took third with 77.

Jane Dixon won the Silver Division Scratch Cup, while Julie Duke won her second trophy of the day with the Bronze Scratch Cup.

Meanwhile, the star shot of the day belonged to Jill Swainson who scored her first ever hole-in-one on the eighth hole. In the nine hole competition, Caroline Holland and Julie Kabia were having their own private pillage points party as both came in with 25 points, Holland taking first place on countback.

Both these newcomers to golf are showing great promise as their handicaps start to tumble. Jean Moss had a modest 15 points by comparison to come third.