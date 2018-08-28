Advanced search

Lyme Regis hole-in-one for Rosie Jackman

PUBLISHED: 12:10 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:10 15 January 2019

Lyme Regis golfer Rosie Jackman after her hole in one on the third hole in the ladies bowmaker. Picture: LRGC

Lyme Regis golfer Rosie Jackman after her hole in one on the third hole in the ladies bowmaker. Picture: LRGC

The Lyme Regis ladies’ bowmaker produced a close result, writes Richard Jackman.

The winners were the trio of Anne Humphreys, Jenny Scott and Emma Davies, who finished on 76 points to take top spot.

Two points behind, with 74, were Rosie Jackman, Caroline Baker and Ronny Turner.

The highlight of this competition was a first hole-in-one for Jackman on the third hole. So far this year there have been three ‘aces’, the first from Alan Watson then Paul Dike, both in social golf.

