Lyme Regis July Medal success for Simon Harris

Golf club and ball Archant

The Lyme Regis July medal produced a flurry of sub par scores, writes Richard Jackman.

The Division One first place went to Simon Harris with a nett 66 the highlight being a nett albatross on the fifth hole as he played a good steady round to come in three points ahead of Matthew Brotherton, 69, who had a good front nine including a birdie on eight while Roddy Donaghy came third with 70.

Division Two saw the best score of the day - a nett 64 from Samuel Beviss, whose highlight was a nett albatross on the stroke index one, seventh hole. Dave Jones was hot on his heels with 65 which included a brace of twos on the front nine score of nett 30 while, in third place was Sean Whelan with 68.

The seniors' stableford saw a closely fought Division One as Alan Watson kept his nerve after a blob on nine to come in fist with a competitive 40 points. Chris Mitchell and Geoff Filtness tussled for second and third place, both with 39 points with Filtness just losing out on a very tight countback. Newcomer Rod McNab set a blistering pace in Division Two, especially with a brilliant 23 points on the front nine to come in on 40 points, four shots clear of his rivals.

Again countback was needed to separate Fred Wall and Richard Hodgson both on 36 as Wall took silver leaving Hodgson rueing the two blobs in three holes.

Keith Gibson won the midweek stableford with a whopping 42 points and also achieved something of a milestone.

His round included five gross birdies and an eagle, with three birdies on three successive holes and he went round in 71.

It is often said that it is quite an achievement to go round with a score the same as your age, but giving little away here!

On another day Mark Scott's 41 points which included 23 points on the front nine and also a gross 71, would have been better than second place, while Mark Lewis took third with 37.