Lyme Regis junior stableford success for Freddie Pearce

PUBLISHED: 10:55 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 26 November 2019

Golf generic picture

Golf generic picture

Archant

The junior stableford proved a good hunting ground for Freddie Pearce as he romped through the course finishing strongly compiling 39 points to win comfortably, writes Richard Jackman.

Casey Gibbons took second place with a score of 26 points and Katie Hampton-Rumbold, with 24, took third.

The monthly stableford was very well supported despite some testing conditions.

Coping exceptionally well and with the best score of the day was Division One winner James Newcombe, who included a gross birdie on the stroke index one in his winning score of 40 points.

Mark Scott and Chris Brice were hard on his heels with 39 points each, but on countback Scott's 20 points on the back nine gave him silver. Division Two was well won by Sean Whelan with 38 points as he sprinkled both nines with nett pars and a birdie.

There was also a tie for second place as James Turner and Mark Thirlwell both tied on 35 points, but by a point on countback Turner took second place. In the midweek stableford, regular James Phillips kept his form to win comfortably with 34 points while Mark Lewis just beat Gerry Whiteley on countback to claim second place.

In very testing conditions for the ladies' stableford, Jean Jolley braved the elements best in Division One to win with 30 points. In a close contest, a point behind in second place was Di Harris and a point further back, and so taking third, was beat Hanna Jacobsen.

Division Two saw the best score of the day and a well-deserved handicap reduction for Sarah Kilcoyne as she accumulated 34 points.

Anna Lennon-Smith and Judith Ellard were second and third respectively with 32 and 31 points.

