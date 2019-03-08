Lyme Regis junior stableford success for Joe Shrubb

Joe Shrubb finished off his round in fine style, scoring eight points on the last two holes as he ran out a comfortable winner of the junior stableford with 41 points, writes Richard Jackman.

Shrubb ended nine clear of Jevan Hampton-Rumbold, who took second with 32 and third was Freddie Pearce on 30.

Adrian Morgan was in feisty form as he scored steadily throughout the round to win Division One with 39 points while Mark Lewis was slightly more erratic, but still came second on 38, with James Newcombe's 37, giving him third place.

The best score of the day came from Division Two winner Samuel Beviss as this young man continued to impress with two good nines in his 40 points.

Simon Leech and Mark Colley both had 36 points, but Leech took silver on countback.

Junior captain Casey Gibbons ripped through the junior nine-hole competition.

He never scored less than two points on a hole as he won on 23 points with four points to spare on Brooklyn Wilkins who finished a point ahead of Joe Shrubb on 18.

The midweek stableford saw Ian Mudford play to scratch overall, as he tore through the first nine with 21 points to finish top on 37, with Robert Edmunds' 35 taking second from Geoffrey Moss on countback.

The ladies' stableford saw off the inclement weather for Cyndy Mudford to win Division One with 34 points with Susan Moore's 34 points pushing Caroline Baker into third place on countback.

Sarah Kilcoyne started the round well and had the best round of the day with 36 to win Division Two while Judith Ellard took second place on 32, one ahead of Debbie Shinners who came third.

Mary Golding won the nine-hole competition, beating both Maggie Brook and Jean Moss to top spot.