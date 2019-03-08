Lyme Regis Ladies Captain's Day enjoyed by all

The Lyme Regis Golf Club ladies enjoying the 2019 Lady Captain's Day. Picture STUART BRIGGS Archant

The Lyme Regis Golf Club Ladies Captain's Day is always a fun occasion, writes Richard Jackman.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The winners of the Fancy Dress Prize at the Lyme Regis Golf Club Lady Captain's Day meeting; The Glastonbury Hippies aka Debbie Shinners, Kate Helm, Kim Beauchamp and Mary Minter Picture STUART BRIGGS. The winners of the Fancy Dress Prize at the Lyme Regis Golf Club Lady Captain's Day meeting; The Glastonbury Hippies aka Debbie Shinners, Kate Helm, Kim Beauchamp and Mary Minter Picture STUART BRIGGS.

This year the event was no exception to the rule teams of four turned up for a Texas Scramble start dressed up in 'seasonal' fancy dress.

Great fun was had by all and the winners with a score of 61.5 points were Jenny Scott, Anne Humphreys, Melissa McMahon and Emma Davies. Second, with 65.8 were Di Harris, Judith Williams, Beth Rowland-Rees and Rosemary Shepherd with

Gilly Madill, Jane Andrews, Jane Dixon and Susan Moore third on 66.8. 9 hole winners were Jean Moss, Marlotte Howard, Mira Conn and Caroline Howard

Winners of the fancy dress were 'the Glastonbury Hippies' - Kate Helm, Debbie Shinners, Mary Minter and Kim Beauchanp.