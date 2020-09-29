Lyme Regis ladies’ club championship success for Melissa McMahon

(Left to right) Marina Cave, Melissa McMahon and Jean Jolley who all featured in the prizes at the Lyme Regis ladies’ 36-hole championship. Picture: LRGC Archant

The ladies played their 36-hole championships in a day with five prizes up for grabs, and, although two names shone out on the day, the overall performances were a good reflection on the strength of the ladies section, writes Richard Jackman.

The stroke play championship was won by scratch golfer Melissa McMahon who laid a solid, brilliant foundation by scoring one under par on the first 18, which included two consecutive birdies on two par fives.

In second place was Jean Jolley with Rosie Jackman taking third spot.

Jolley went one better in the handicap competition putting together two exceptional rounds, with 36 steady holes to finish one under nett par and take top spot.

It is a credit to McMahon’s pure skill, finishing in second place, while a very accomplished second round bought Gilly Madill into third place.

The Scot Cup, awarded to the most improved score from round one to round two went to Marina Cave.

The Morning Cup is presented to the best round before noon and, with just two shots separating the top three, McMahon worthily took this honour on countback from Jean Jolley, with Judith Williams a point behind on 73 in third

The nine-hole competition was won by rising star Julie Kabia with an impressive 23 points, from Beverley Blake on 20 and Mary Moulding on 17.

The course has been in wonderful condition for the recent run of competitions, a credit to all the greenstaff and as this week is maintenance week the ladies are having a phenomenal turnout of over 60 for a nine-hole Texas Scramble involving experienced players and those new to the game, surely a good sign of things to come.

Just before maintenance week, a good turnout went for the President’s Prize stableford competition and Les Bounds, despite ‘blobbing’ the first hole, came back strongly to win with 37 points.

With four players on 36 points, countback favoured Jason Lindley who scored 19 points on the back nine, meaning Stephen Pitt finished in bronze spot with his 18.