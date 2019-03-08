Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lyme Regis ladies impress in league win over Sherborne

PUBLISHED: 08:15 05 June 2019

Bowls ona green mid-season. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Bowls ona green mid-season. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Archant

Once again it was the ladies leading the way in terms of Lyme Regis teams in league action, writes Paul Moffitt.

They had a very fine 10-0 home win over Sherborne. However, the men from the championship, were not so fortunate when they played Sherborne away, losing 7-3.

The Lyme Two men's team were even less fortunate, being whitewashed away to Melcombe Regis on what I am led to believe was a very challenging green. There was success for the men when they played Dorchester in the Top Club, winning four of the five disciplines.

The ladies lost three disciplines to one in their Top Club encounter with Greenhill, not losing by more than five shots in any discipline.

The only success came in the pairs, with Chris Barber and Lesley Broom overcoming the Greenhill pair. In the only friendly played this week, Lyme went down heavily to the South Dorset BA. Meanwhile, in the quarter-finals of the County pair's competition, Paul Pomeroy and Paul Moffitt threw away a 16 shot lead, losing on the last end to Jamie Lockwood and George Spracklin.

Results

Dorset Men's Championship. Lyme 58, Sherborne 60: T Allman, C Barber, S Pomeroy, S Chant, 22-18; B Driscoll, B Parsons, C Stephens, P Pomeroy, 20-20; M Heneghan, A Nabarro, A Weech, P Moffitt, 16-22.

West Dorset Men Div 1. Lyme 36, Melcombe Regis 72: S Dowling, J Owen, R Hobbs, K Hickman, 10-22; M Knight, N Solomon, A Preece, D Meylan, 15-25; B Smith, J Beadsley, P Stephens, J Moseley, 11-25.

Dorset Ladies Div 1. Lyme 77, Sherborne 38: N Driscoll, C Pomeroy, L Broom, C Barber, 27-13; A Allman, A Darvill, A Rattenbury, P Weech, 33-9; J Moffitt, J Parsons, P Knight, S Rowe, 17-16.

Men's Top Club. Lyme versus Dorchester: Two-wood singles - C Barber, 6-18; Fpur-wood singles: P Pomeroy, 21-0; Pairs: T Allman and C Stephens, 27-11; Triples: B Driscoll, A Nabarro, P Moffitt, 17-12; Rinks: B Parsons, G Clode, D Meylan, S Pomeroy, 16-14.

Friendly. Lyme 56, South Dorset BA 110: B Smith, R Gale, A Preece, B Rattenbury, 22-16; M Heneghan, J Bishop, J Moseley, 13-21; E Sarson, R Bishop, J Lewis, A Rattenbury, 8-48; J Sherring, P Moseley, N Benson, A Weech, 13-25.

Most Read

New East Devon car park charges come into effect

Canaan Way car park, Ottery. Ref sho 06 18TI 7169. Picture: Terry Ife

Smokers littering Axminster with cigarette butts

The discarded cigarette butts collected from the streets of Axminster. Picture Rebecca Green

Feniton man suffers life threatening burns

Royal recognition for Honiton community group

Members of the Honiton Dementia Action Alliance Committee. Picture HDAA

Eleanor Wood leads AVR members home at Crewkerne 10k

AVR members at the Crewkerne 10k. Picture AVR

Most Read

New East Devon car park charges come into effect

Canaan Way car park, Ottery. Ref sho 06 18TI 7169. Picture: Terry Ife

Smokers littering Axminster with cigarette butts

The discarded cigarette butts collected from the streets of Axminster. Picture Rebecca Green

Feniton man suffers life threatening burns

Royal recognition for Honiton community group

Members of the Honiton Dementia Action Alliance Committee. Picture HDAA

Eleanor Wood leads AVR members home at Crewkerne 10k

AVR members at the Crewkerne 10k. Picture AVR

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton to honour the D Day heroes

D Day wreath. Picture RBL

Cranbrook boss ‘excited’ about next season

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Lyme Regis ladies impress in league win over Sherborne

Bowls ona green mid-season. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Quinquennial for Honiton Golf Club

Golf club and ball

Feniton bowlers endure mixed bag of results

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists