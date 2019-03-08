Lyme Regis ladies impress in league win over Sherborne

Once again it was the ladies leading the way in terms of Lyme Regis teams in league action, writes Paul Moffitt.

They had a very fine 10-0 home win over Sherborne. However, the men from the championship, were not so fortunate when they played Sherborne away, losing 7-3.

The Lyme Two men's team were even less fortunate, being whitewashed away to Melcombe Regis on what I am led to believe was a very challenging green. There was success for the men when they played Dorchester in the Top Club, winning four of the five disciplines.

The ladies lost three disciplines to one in their Top Club encounter with Greenhill, not losing by more than five shots in any discipline.

The only success came in the pairs, with Chris Barber and Lesley Broom overcoming the Greenhill pair. In the only friendly played this week, Lyme went down heavily to the South Dorset BA. Meanwhile, in the quarter-finals of the County pair's competition, Paul Pomeroy and Paul Moffitt threw away a 16 shot lead, losing on the last end to Jamie Lockwood and George Spracklin.

Results

Dorset Men's Championship. Lyme 58, Sherborne 60: T Allman, C Barber, S Pomeroy, S Chant, 22-18; B Driscoll, B Parsons, C Stephens, P Pomeroy, 20-20; M Heneghan, A Nabarro, A Weech, P Moffitt, 16-22.

West Dorset Men Div 1. Lyme 36, Melcombe Regis 72: S Dowling, J Owen, R Hobbs, K Hickman, 10-22; M Knight, N Solomon, A Preece, D Meylan, 15-25; B Smith, J Beadsley, P Stephens, J Moseley, 11-25.

Dorset Ladies Div 1. Lyme 77, Sherborne 38: N Driscoll, C Pomeroy, L Broom, C Barber, 27-13; A Allman, A Darvill, A Rattenbury, P Weech, 33-9; J Moffitt, J Parsons, P Knight, S Rowe, 17-16.

Men's Top Club. Lyme versus Dorchester: Two-wood singles - C Barber, 6-18; Fpur-wood singles: P Pomeroy, 21-0; Pairs: T Allman and C Stephens, 27-11; Triples: B Driscoll, A Nabarro, P Moffitt, 17-12; Rinks: B Parsons, G Clode, D Meylan, S Pomeroy, 16-14.

Friendly. Lyme 56, South Dorset BA 110: B Smith, R Gale, A Preece, B Rattenbury, 22-16; M Heneghan, J Bishop, J Moseley, 13-21; E Sarson, R Bishop, J Lewis, A Rattenbury, 8-48; J Sherring, P Moseley, N Benson, A Weech, 13-25.