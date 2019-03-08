Lyme Regis ladies in fine win at Dorchester

Only the Lyme Regis ladies had a satisfactory result last week, in terms of league matches, recording a fine 8-2 win away to Dorchester, writes Paul Moffitt.

The championship side continue to struggle, this time against Shaftesbury at home. Only Steve Chant's rink managed a win against newly promoted Shaftesbury, a game where we might have expected to do better.

Lyme Two's men came unstuck against a very strong Greenhill A side, a team that has been greatly strengthened this year with a big influx of influential players.

On the friendly side, it's been a very good week for the club with big wins against both Ottery St Mary and Chardstock.

With the county and national competitions in full swing, there have been a few successes.

Barry Driscoll, Alan Nabarro and Paul Moffitt progressing to the quarter-finals of the County Triples after a very good win away at Greenhill in the third round.

With a very good influx of new players to the club, Wednesday evenings are proving popular for coaching sessions with Paul Edmonds.

Anyone else who 'fancies having a go' at bowls is very welcome to come down on a Wednesday evening and join in.

All equipment will be provided, just wear flat shoes, and the opportunity to join with a 50 per cent reduction in fees still applies for 2019 season.

Results

Dorset Mens' Championship

Lyme 40, Shaftesbury 64

T Allman, C Barber, S Pomeroy, S Chant, 18-10; M Heneghan, A Nabarro, A Weech, B Rattenbury, 8-32; B Driscoll, G Clode, P Moffitt, P Pomeroy, 14-22

West Dorset Men Div 1

Lyme 2, 41, Greenhill A 80

B Smith, N Solomon, P Eagles, D Meylan, 11-29; S Dowling, R Hobbs, B Parsons, K Hickman, 16-25; M Knight, J Beadsley, P Stephens, J Moseley, 14-26

Dorset Ladies Div 1

Lyme 65, Dorchester 50

H Dowling, C Pomeroy, L Broom, C Barber,29-14; J Moffitt, J Parsons, P Knight, G Mitchell,21-13; A Allman, A Darvill, A Rattenbury, P Weech,15-23

Friendlies:

Lyme 87, Chardstock 53

E Sarson, J Owen, B Moon, A Nabarro, 24-10; J Moon, T Young, A Rattenbury, P Weech, 23-13; B Smith, D Sarson, N Solomon, P Knight, 23-15; L Young, A Darvill, P Stephens, A Weech, 17-15

Lyme 98, Ottery St Mary 63

M Knight, A Preece, J Moseley, 20-12; J Moon, D Courtenay-Smith, A Weech, 13-21; R Smith, A Nabarro, P Knight, 24-10; M Heneghan, B Moon, N Benson, 22-10; P Moseley, A Darvill, P Weech, 19-10