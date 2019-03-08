Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lyme Regis ladies in fine win at Dorchester

PUBLISHED: 09:34 31 May 2019

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

Only the Lyme Regis ladies had a satisfactory result last week, in terms of league matches, recording a fine 8-2 win away to Dorchester, writes Paul Moffitt.

The championship side continue to struggle, this time against Shaftesbury at home. Only Steve Chant's rink managed a win against newly promoted Shaftesbury, a game where we might have expected to do better.

Lyme Two's men came unstuck against a very strong Greenhill A side, a team that has been greatly strengthened this year with a big influx of influential players.

On the friendly side, it's been a very good week for the club with big wins against both Ottery St Mary and Chardstock.

With the county and national competitions in full swing, there have been a few successes.

Barry Driscoll, Alan Nabarro and Paul Moffitt progressing to the quarter-finals of the County Triples after a very good win away at Greenhill in the third round.

With a very good influx of new players to the club, Wednesday evenings are proving popular for coaching sessions with Paul Edmonds.

Anyone else who 'fancies having a go' at bowls is very welcome to come down on a Wednesday evening and join in.

All equipment will be provided, just wear flat shoes, and the opportunity to join with a 50 per cent reduction in fees still applies for 2019 season.

Results

Dorset Mens' Championship

Lyme 40, Shaftesbury 64

T Allman, C Barber, S Pomeroy, S Chant, 18-10; M Heneghan, A Nabarro, A Weech, B Rattenbury, 8-32; B Driscoll, G Clode, P Moffitt, P Pomeroy, 14-22

West Dorset Men Div 1

Lyme 2, 41, Greenhill A 80

B Smith, N Solomon, P Eagles, D Meylan, 11-29; S Dowling, R Hobbs, B Parsons, K Hickman, 16-25; M Knight, J Beadsley, P Stephens, J Moseley, 14-26

Dorset Ladies Div 1

Lyme 65, Dorchester 50

H Dowling, C Pomeroy, L Broom, C Barber,29-14; J Moffitt, J Parsons, P Knight, G Mitchell,21-13; A Allman, A Darvill, A Rattenbury, P Weech,15-23

Friendlies:

Lyme 87, Chardstock 53

E Sarson, J Owen, B Moon, A Nabarro, 24-10; J Moon, T Young, A Rattenbury, P Weech, 23-13; B Smith, D Sarson, N Solomon, P Knight, 23-15; L Young, A Darvill, P Stephens, A Weech, 17-15

Lyme 98, Ottery St Mary 63

M Knight, A Preece, J Moseley, 20-12; J Moon, D Courtenay-Smith, A Weech, 13-21; R Smith, A Nabarro, P Knight, 24-10; M Heneghan, B Moon, N Benson, 22-10; P Moseley, A Darvill, P Weech, 19-10

Most Read

SNEAK PEEK: New £150,000 eatery at Honiton garden centre will feature ‘living wall’ and coffee corners

James Trevett in the new eatery at Combe Garden Centre. Picture: Callum Lawton

Man and child injured in three-vehicle collision on A30 involving lorry and campervan

‘Noisy’ builders upset Seaton residents

Kate Baker (left) points towards the houses being built within feet of their boundary hedge, alongside neighbour Jackie Hamblem and husband Les Baker. Picture Chris Carson

Police investigate suspicious incident in Lyme Regis

Man threatening to harm himself prompts large police response in Cranbrook

Police were called out to an address in Cranbrook on Sunday. Picture: Beth Sharp

Most Read

SNEAK PEEK: New £150,000 eatery at Honiton garden centre will feature ‘living wall’ and coffee corners

James Trevett in the new eatery at Combe Garden Centre. Picture: Callum Lawton

Man and child injured in three-vehicle collision on A30 involving lorry and campervan

‘Noisy’ builders upset Seaton residents

Kate Baker (left) points towards the houses being built within feet of their boundary hedge, alongside neighbour Jackie Hamblem and husband Les Baker. Picture Chris Carson

Police investigate suspicious incident in Lyme Regis

Man threatening to harm himself prompts large police response in Cranbrook

Police were called out to an address in Cranbrook on Sunday. Picture: Beth Sharp

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Man, 36, dies in A30 collision between caravan and lorry

Picture: Mark Atherton

The great ‘wide’ debate – how many wides has your team bowled so far this season

Cricket. A view from the score box

Whimple join race for top spot with win over Braunton

Braunton away at Whimple. Picture: Sam Cooper

Kilmington take derby honours in meeting with Seaton

Picture: Thinkstock

Lyme Regis ladies in fine win at Dorchester

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists