Lyme Regis ladies in fine win at Dorchester
PUBLISHED: 09:34 31 May 2019
Archant
Only the Lyme Regis ladies had a satisfactory result last week, in terms of league matches, recording a fine 8-2 win away to Dorchester, writes Paul Moffitt.
The championship side continue to struggle, this time against Shaftesbury at home. Only Steve Chant's rink managed a win against newly promoted Shaftesbury, a game where we might have expected to do better.
Lyme Two's men came unstuck against a very strong Greenhill A side, a team that has been greatly strengthened this year with a big influx of influential players.
On the friendly side, it's been a very good week for the club with big wins against both Ottery St Mary and Chardstock.
With the county and national competitions in full swing, there have been a few successes.
Barry Driscoll, Alan Nabarro and Paul Moffitt progressing to the quarter-finals of the County Triples after a very good win away at Greenhill in the third round.
With a very good influx of new players to the club, Wednesday evenings are proving popular for coaching sessions with Paul Edmonds.
Anyone else who 'fancies having a go' at bowls is very welcome to come down on a Wednesday evening and join in.
All equipment will be provided, just wear flat shoes, and the opportunity to join with a 50 per cent reduction in fees still applies for 2019 season.
Results
Dorset Mens' Championship
Lyme 40, Shaftesbury 64
T Allman, C Barber, S Pomeroy, S Chant, 18-10; M Heneghan, A Nabarro, A Weech, B Rattenbury, 8-32; B Driscoll, G Clode, P Moffitt, P Pomeroy, 14-22
West Dorset Men Div 1
Lyme 2, 41, Greenhill A 80
B Smith, N Solomon, P Eagles, D Meylan, 11-29; S Dowling, R Hobbs, B Parsons, K Hickman, 16-25; M Knight, J Beadsley, P Stephens, J Moseley, 14-26
Dorset Ladies Div 1
Lyme 65, Dorchester 50
H Dowling, C Pomeroy, L Broom, C Barber,29-14; J Moffitt, J Parsons, P Knight, G Mitchell,21-13; A Allman, A Darvill, A Rattenbury, P Weech,15-23
Friendlies:
Lyme 87, Chardstock 53
E Sarson, J Owen, B Moon, A Nabarro, 24-10; J Moon, T Young, A Rattenbury, P Weech, 23-13; B Smith, D Sarson, N Solomon, P Knight, 23-15; L Young, A Darvill, P Stephens, A Weech, 17-15
Lyme 98, Ottery St Mary 63
M Knight, A Preece, J Moseley, 20-12; J Moon, D Courtenay-Smith, A Weech, 13-21; R Smith, A Nabarro, P Knight, 24-10; M Heneghan, B Moon, N Benson, 22-10; P Moseley, A Darvill, P Weech, 19-10