Lyme Regis ladies net superb league win over Dorchester

With Tournament week out of the way, it was back to league action for the Lyme Regis teams, writes Paul Moffitt.

The ladies covered themselves in glory with a fine 10-0 win over Dorchester. The men fared less well with the championship side going down 8-2 away at Branksome Park and Lyme Two going down by the same margin against Bridport A.

In the friendlies, Lyme won two of the three games played. They had wins against Sherborne and Faringdon, but lost to a tour from Swansea/Bristol.

Congratulations to Barry Driscoll, Alan Nabarro and Carl Stephens, who won their county quarter-final in the triples but, missed out on a trip to Leamington when beaten in the semi-final.

Results

Dorset Mens' Championship: Lyme 44, Branksome Park 78

M Heneghan, A Nabarro, D Meylan, B Rattenbury, 24-17; B Driscoll, G Clode, A Weech, S Pomeroy, 5-34; T Allman, B Parsons, C Barber, S Chant, 15-27

West Dorset Men Div 1: Lyme 43, Bridport A 65

S Dowling, J Owen, R Hobbs, K Hickman, 13-24; N Solomon, R Gale, P Eagles, P Pomeroy, 15-27; B Smith, A Henson, P Stephens, J Moseley, 15-14

Friendlies: Lyme 99, Sherborne 93.

R Bishop, A Sherring, J Lewis, P Moffitt, 34-12; E Sarson, J Moon, J Bishop, N Benson, 15-25; T Young, D Courtenay-Smith, S Dowling, A Rattenbury, 18-18; L Young, J Sherring, J Moffitt, B Rattenbury, 18-16; B Smith, D Sarson, A Preece, H Dowling, 14-22

Lyme 109, Faringdon 72

J Davies, D Courtenay-Smith, A Preece, P Weech, 28-9; B Smith, E Sarson, A Rattenbury, Chas Barber, 27-9; M Davies, D Sarson, B Parsons, B Rattenbury, 13-15; P Ward, P Stephens, A Weech, P Knight, 21-19; M Knight, J Owen, J Moseley, Chris Barber, 20-20

Lyme 97,Swansea/Bristol 120

J Davies, D Courtenay-Smith, B Driscoll, B Rattenbury, 15-26; N Driscoll, G Clode, P Stephens, D Meylan, 12-25; E Sarson, R Gale, J Lewis, Chris Barber, 22-15; P Ward, D Sarson, A Rattenbury, J Moseley, 17-17; A Darvill, M Davies, A Preece, A Weech, 15-17; P Moseley, J Owen, B Parsons, Chas Barber, 26-19