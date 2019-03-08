Lyme Regis ladies win well against Broadstone Wessex - twice!
PUBLISHED: 09:24 19 July 2019
Archant
In the leagues the ladies achieved a 6-4 win away at Broadstone Wessex and the following day chalked up a stunning win in the June Culpin game against the same opponents, writes Paul Moffitt,
The men in the championship division again came up short again away to Poole Park. Now firmly rooted at the bottom of the table, it will take some sort of miracle to avoid relegation.
In the two friendlies, Lyme came second in both matches which were against Honiton and Ilminster.
Results
Dorset Men's Championship
Lyme 50, Poole Park 54: M Heneghan, G Clode, C Barber, P Moffitt, 14-18; B Driscoll, B Parsons, S Pomeroy, B Rattenbury, 24-15; T Allman, A Nabarro, A Weech, S Chant, 12-21.
Dorset Ladies Div 1
Lyme 63, Broadstone Wessex 61: A Allman, N Driscoll, A Darvill, P Weech, 15-24; J Moffitt, J Parsons, P Knight, S Rowe, 17-18; H Dowling, C Pomeroy, L Broom, C Barber, 31-19.
June Culin Trophy
Lyme 52, Broadstone Wessex 18: H Dowling, J Moffitt, L Broom, C Barber, 26-13; A Allman, A Darvill, P Knight, S Rowe, 26-5.
Friendlies
Lyme 81.5, Honiton 103: M Heneghan, J Bishop, P Weech, 12-20; L Young, R Bishop, J Lewis, B Moon, 16-19; M Knight, R Gale, A Preece, A Weech, 30-10; B Smith, T Young, N Benson, P Knight, 16-20; J Moon, N Solomon, A Darvill, 7.5-34.
Lyme 68, Ilminster 75: B Smith, A Allman, A Preece, T Allman, 18-16; L Young, J Parsons, P Stephens, A Weech, 22-16; R Bishop, J Kesteron, G Clode, B Parsons, 12-24; J Bishop, T Young, A Nabarro, A Darvill, 16-19.