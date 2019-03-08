Advanced search

Lyme Regis ladies win well against Broadstone Wessex - twice!

PUBLISHED: 09:24 19 July 2019

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Archant

In the leagues the ladies achieved a 6-4 win away at Broadstone Wessex and the following day chalked up a stunning win in the June Culpin game against the same opponents, writes Paul Moffitt,

The men in the championship division again came up short again away to Poole Park. Now firmly rooted at the bottom of the table, it will take some sort of miracle to avoid relegation.

In the two friendlies, Lyme came second in both matches which were against Honiton and Ilminster.

Results

Dorset Men's Championship

Lyme 50, Poole Park 54: M Heneghan, G Clode, C Barber, P Moffitt, 14-18; B Driscoll, B Parsons, S Pomeroy, B Rattenbury, 24-15; T Allman, A Nabarro, A Weech, S Chant, 12-21.

Dorset Ladies Div 1

Lyme 63, Broadstone Wessex 61: A Allman, N Driscoll, A Darvill, P Weech, 15-24; J Moffitt, J Parsons, P Knight, S Rowe, 17-18; H Dowling, C Pomeroy, L Broom, C Barber, 31-19.

June Culin Trophy

Lyme 52, Broadstone Wessex 18: H Dowling, J Moffitt, L Broom, C Barber, 26-13; A Allman, A Darvill, P Knight, S Rowe, 26-5.

Friendlies

Lyme 81.5, Honiton 103: M Heneghan, J Bishop, P Weech, 12-20; L Young, R Bishop, J Lewis, B Moon, 16-19; M Knight, R Gale, A Preece, A Weech, 30-10; B Smith, T Young, N Benson, P Knight, 16-20; J Moon, N Solomon, A Darvill, 7.5-34.

Lyme 68, Ilminster 75: B Smith, A Allman, A Preece, T Allman, 18-16; L Young, J Parsons, P Stephens, A Weech, 22-16; R Bishop, J Kesteron, G Clode, B Parsons, 12-24; J Bishop, T Young, A Nabarro, A Darvill, 16-19.

Most Read

Cyclist dies on Colyton road

Historic Colyton pub reopens after eight-month closure

The Wheelwright Inn, Colyford. Ref mha 43 17TI 2375. Picture: Terry Ife

“Hopefully we will stay in Honiton” - Indian restaurant owners who were attacked thank residents for their support

Joynul Islam was bitten on the finger during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

Neil Parish backs Boris for Tory leadership

Neil Parish MP. Picture Chris Carson

Fire chiefs greeted by angry protesters outside Colyton Town Hall

Residents and firefighters outside Colyton Town Hall - urging fire chiefs not to close their station. Picture Chris Carson

AVRs Graham Newton runs well at the Haytor Heller

Running

Tuesday Mixed victory for Vicki Rogers and Brian Hoepelman.

Golf on a foggy day! Picture TERRY IFE

Lyme Regis ladies win well against Broadstone Wessex - twice!

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Sweet taste of success for Axminster Waffle House

Pictured at Waffle (l to r): Cllr Ian Hall (ward member), Waffle directors Tim Whiteway and Sophie McLachlan, Cllr Stuart Hughes (EDDC chairman), Waffle director Matt Smith and Cllr Andrew Moulding (ward member). Picture EDDC

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club’s Longest Day event proves a big splash!

Action from the Surf Life Saving Devon Championships. Picture SIMON HORN
