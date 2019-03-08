Lyme Regis Max Thorner Trophy win for Julian Cox and Peter Mayles

The winners of the Max Thorner Trophy. (Left to right) Julian Cox, Neville Thorner, Max's son, Peter Mayles, club captain Gareth Williams. Picture: Lyme Regis Golf Club Archant

The Max Thorner Trophy is an annual event in memory of Max, who was an influential and very popular member of Lyme Regis golf club, writes Richard Jackman.

The format of four ball better ball and was won by Julian Cox and Peter Mayles, who twinned well to come in with 45 points.

This year's competition was especially poignant because the seniors and members of the Lyme Regis choir were also celebrating the life of Barry Carter, remembering him with a tree planted next to Max's bell on the 17th fairway.

Barry's family and friends joined club members to say farewell to this kind, friendly golfer, who 'putted out' earlier this year. Brooklyn Wilkins won the junior stableford with 22 points while Katie Hampton-Rumbold finished 2nd on 17 and Casey Gibbons 3rd on 16.

The midweek stableford was a very close run contest as three people tied on 38 points. Matthew Watson won with the superior back nine which included an eagle on the 14th, while Dominic Beardwood had two steady nines and James Phillips sadly fell away on the back nine with two blobs.

Ladies President's Day is always a special day in the calendar, and there was an excellent turnout.

The golf was exceptional as Judith Williams, Cyndy Mudford and Rosemary Dare, 79 points, were presented with their 1st place prize by club president David Lock. Second place went to Di Harris, Felicity Horton and Judith Ellard with 77 points. Mary Golding won the nine hole competition ahead of Maggie Brook in second with Linda Baker in third