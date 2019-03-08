Advanced search

Lyme Regis Medal joy for Brian Rees

PUBLISHED: 09:30 10 June 2019

Brian Rees' nett 67 took top spot in the Lyme Regis May medal on countback with a commanding performance, writes Richard Jackman.

Apart from a gross birdie on four, there was nothing spectacular just a good solid performance, where steady consistent play was the winning formula. By contrast, James Newcombe had a much more up and down round pillaging birdies, but then letting easy shots slip by, but the better shots won as he came in second on countback.

Shane Stone had a brilliant front nine, but was left regretting the double bogey on 18 as he took bronze with a nett 68.

The midweek stableford proved a close call with James Nathan Turner, taking top spot with 37 points, as he ripped into the front nine, scoring 21 points. Despite a blob on the 10th and 18th, he still did enough to be one point clear of three other players on 36.

After a disappointing front nine, Matthew Watson charged into the back nine taking 21 points to push a steadier performance by Alan Hill into third on countback.

Both divisions of the ladies medal were close, as Caroline Baker took the top division on countback from Sue Jeffery both with 75 and Hanna Jacobsen, on 77.

Baker started her round with a nett birdie and then ensured top spot with a much improved back nine, while Jeffery handled the par threes particularly well, but could not maintain the high first nine standard.

Jacobsen proved steady and sure to take third. Amy Mudford and Debbie Shinners shared the best round of the day with Mudford taking the spoils with a polished, accomplished performance playing some steady winning golf. Shinners by contrast had a spectacular front nine highlighted by a gross birdie on the fourth, but a quadruple bogey on 17 meant she had to settle for second on countback. Pat Hames played particularly well to finish third on 76.

