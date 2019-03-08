Lyme Regis men complete another Championship 'Great Escape'

Well, well, well! The championship team have just gone and done it, writes Paul Moffitt.

A thumping victory over fellow relegation prospects Bridport has not only secured them a place in the top flight for next season but, the team have actually finished a lofty fifth in the final table.

A bit like the English cricketers, they fought to the very end. Indeed, so tight were the margins at the foot of the table, the 10-0 win against Bridport automatically relegates them to Division One. As our closest rivals, we wish Bridport a speedy return to the top flight, hopefully for the season after next.

No such good fortune for Lyme two men though in their Division One campaign for they have been relegated to Division two next season. It's been a difficult season for them, finding it difficult to put out a settled side. No doubt they will bounce back!

It was a case of anything the men can do the ladies can match it. Facing a strong side from Poole Park at home, they also managed to secure all 10 points, not something they will have done too often in the past against this opposition.

With three games still left to play, the ladies will need to keep the hammer down in order to avoid the same fate as Lyme Two.

Lyme lost both friendlies against Yeovil and a touring side from Brookfield Electric.

A timely reminder to the men's league members that the end of season supper and roll-up will be this coming Monday (September 2). Make the effort and be there!

Results:

Dorset Men's Championship

Lyme 67, Bridport 38: Trevor Allman, Alan Nabarro, Steve Chant, Paul Pomeroy, 23-12; Mick Heneghan, Geoff Clode, Charlie Barber, Paul Moffitt, 18-12; Barry Driscoll, Brian Parsons, Steve Pomeroy, Barry Rattenbury, 26-14.

West Dorset Men Div 1

Lyme Two 47, Greenhill A 65: M Knight, J Owen, P Eagles, D Meylan, 9-27; N Solomon, A Preece, S Dowling, R Cridge, 22-25; B Smith, P Fortnam, P Stephens, J Moseley, 16-13.

The above is the result from August 12. Lyme Two were unable to field a team last week and forfeited the points.

Dorset Ladies' Div 1

Lyme 78, Poole Park 44: H Dowling, C Pomeroy, L Broom, C Barber, 25-14; J Moffitt, J Parsons, P Knight, S Rowe, 28-12; A Allman, A Darvill, A Rattenbury, P Weech, 25-18.

Friendlies

Lyme 87, Brookfield Electric 96: N Driscoll, J Moffitt, N Stephens, J Moseley, 15-27; J Moon, M Haseman, B Parsons, B Rattenbury, 24-15; B Smith, C Haseman, A Rattenbury, P Knight, 14-15; E Sarson, J Parsons, B Driscoll, S Rowe, 19-11.

Lyme 58, Yeovil 97: B Smith, P Moseley, P Edmonds, S Rowe, 16-23; E Sarson, J Parsons, B Driscoll, P Weech, 10-23; N Driscoll, D Sarson, B Moon, J Moseley, 19-17; J Moon, A Nabarro, B Parsons, A Weech, 13-34.