Lyme Regis men’s four-ball better ball open success for Nick Northey and Steve Buxton

In a busy few weeks at Lyme Regis Golf Club. with opens, club championships and the Dorset ladies Autumn closed, all in progress, the course has been in excellent condition, a testimony to the hard work and tireless energy put in by the green-keeping team, writes Richard Jackman.

The Men’s four-ball better ball Open was attended by over 100 people and produced an exciting three=way tie at the top, all on 46 points, and all featured Lyme Regis members who were able to make home advantage count.

On countback Nick Northey and Steve Buxton won, with member Sean Whelan with brother Nigel from Thurlestone, taking second, while Mark Colley and Pete West had to content themselves with bronze. Buxton and Northey playing off five and six respectively had two brilliant nines scoring 23 points on both nines, with both fully contributing to the team effort. The two brothers only lost by a point on countback, while Colley and West could look back on the front nine 25 points with pride.

The seniors’ four-ball better ball open saw brothers Paul and Michael Nation from Ashley Wood and Cheddington Court take top spot with 45 points.

On countback for second place Richard Stevens and Jeff Maynard from The Warren took 24 points on the back nine while Sharpe and Houston from Weymouth were just pipped into third on a back nine 23.

With the club championships being held a week apart this year there is all to play for as James Newcombe, Ian and Steven Mudford are all tied on 73 after the first round in the gross score, while in the nett score competition, Barnaby Down’s 66 fights off James Newcombe and Chris Browne sitting second and third respectively

The ladies division one stableford was won by Rosie Jackman with 32 points and in doing so also won the Committee Cup.

Jane Dixon was second with 31 and also won the Centenary Sword competition, with Ros Cox in third place on 30.

Division two was won by Linda Richmond on 30 points while Corinne Jones and Sarah Kilcoyne battled it out for second place on 28, with Jones taking silver on countback.