Lyme Regis men's teams finally land double delight in league games

PUBLISHED: 07:20 14 June 2019

At last! Both the Lyme Regis men's teams came away with good wins last week, writes Paul Moffitt.

The championship side won 9-1 against Wellworthy whilst Lyme II took eight points off Dorchester. More results like these will do us no harm! Meanwhile, the Lyme ladies, who have been doing well, went down 10-0 away at Poole Park.

The past week saw just two friendlies with one serving up a resounding loss against Topsham, but there was then a big win against Den of Teignmouth.

Starting this Saturday (June 15) is our annual tournament. The event runs all week, finishing on Friday (June 21) afternoon with the finals.

This week is a fine spectacle, with class bowlers competing from around the country. All visitors during the week will be given a warm welcome by the club.

Results

Dorset Mens' Championship:

Lyme 66, Wellworthy 37

B Driscoll, G Clode, A Weech, P Pomeroy, 10-19; T Allman, B Parsons, S Pomeroy, S Chant, 27-8; M Heneghan, A Nabarro, C Barber, P Moffitt, 20-10.

West Dorset Men Div 1:

Lyme 55, Dorchester 50.

M Knight, N Solomon, R Hobbs, D Meylan, 18-22; B Smith, J Beadsley, P Stephens, J Moseley, 19-16; J Owen, J Sherring, P Eagles, K Hickman, 18-12.

Dorset Ladies Div 1

Lyme 45, Poole Park 64.

J Moffitt, J Parsons, P Knight, G Mitchell, 18-20; N Driscoll, C Pomeroy, L Broom, C Barber, 15-22; A Allman, A Darvill, A Rattenbury, P Weech, 12-22.

Friendlies

Lyme 91, Topsham 145.

J Kesterton, J Sherring, B Driscoll, A Weech, 13-25; J Parsons, A Darvill, N Benson, Chas Barber, 18-19; P Moseley, A Sherring, A Nabarro, P Weech, 11-34; J Bishop, D Sarson, J Moseley, B Rattenbury, 20-18; N Driscoll, D Courtenay-Smith, B Parsons, A Rattenbury, 22-17; B Smith, E Sarson, N Solomon, Chris Barber, 7-32.

Lyme 127, Den Teignmouth 88.

B Smith, A Darvill, B Driscoll, H Dowling, 22-10; N Driscoll, P Moseley, N Benson, A Nabarro, 24-18; E Sarson, J Moffitt, S Dowling, J Moseley, 21-15; M Heneghan, J Sherring, D Sarson, P Moffitt, 17-14; J Parsons, T Young, J Lewis, A Weech, 19-20; A Sherring/B Parsons, L Young, R Gale, P Weech, 24-11.

