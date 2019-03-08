Lyme Regis men win well against Sherborne

Archant

The Lyme Regis men's championship side gave their chances of survival in the top league a boost, with a fine 8-2 win at home to Sherborne, writes Paul Moffitt.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

However, Lyme Two men's woes continue, as they suffered a whitewash reversal in their home meeting with Portland Victoria.

The ladies had their game against Dorchester called off at the last moment because, after heavy rain, the conditions were deemed too dangerous.

With only one friendly played this week, it was the home team who won against Den Teignmouth.

Results

Dorset Men's Championship

Lyme 49, Sherborne 42: T Allman, A Nabarro, S Chant, P Pomeroy, 18-10; B Driscoll, B Parsons, S Pomeroy, B Rattenbury, 15-18; M Heneghan, A Weech, C Barber, P Moffitt, 16-14.

West Dorset Men Div 1

Lyme Two 47, Portland Victoria 65: M Knight, N Solomon, P Eagles, D Meylan, 18-19; J Owen, S Dowling, R Hobbs, K Hickman, 16-23; B Smith, A Preece, P Stephens, J Moseley, 13-23.

Friendly

Lyme 128, Den Teignmouth 114: L Young, D Courtenay-Smith, P Weech, J Moseley, 18-20; N Driscoll, J Kesterton, A Rattenbury, Chas Barber ,19-22; P Moseley, B Moon, J Parsons, A Weech, 26-17; A Darvill, T Young, B Parsons, Chris Barber, 13-24; J Moon, J Moffitt, P Stephens, B Rattenbury 25-18; N Stephens, P Hancock, B Driscoll, P Moffitt, 27-13.