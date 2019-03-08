Lyme Regis monthly medal success for Adrian Morgan and Lee Caddy

Golf club and ball Archant

The Lyme Regis monthly medal produced some excellent scores, particularly in Division One where Adrian Morgan produced the best round of the day, writes Richard Jackman.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Morgan served up three gross birdies on the front nine in his nett 66, to take first place.

Young Zac Mudford applied pressure on his back nine scoring two gross birdies as he finished second on countback from Chris Brice, whose front nine was outstanding, both scoring nett 67.

Division Two was won by Lee Caddy as he lapped up the par threes in two under gross on them, finishing with a nett 68. Samuel Beviss continued his steady improvement with two solid nines in his nett 69 while Malcolm Wilson held his nerve with a gross birdie on 17 to finish third on 70.

The seniors' stableford saw John Toates in pole position with a variation of scores per hole, but overall a winning total of 38 points while, Rob Hall and Peter Wood were level on 37 points, but Wood was left regretting a blob on the back nine, allowing Hall to take silver on countback.

Kim Jeffery had the best score of the day; after a bit of a wobbly start he scored 26 points in 10 holes to finish on 41 to win Division Two. Bernie Styles and Derek Lusted finished on 39 points as both had excellent front nines, but on a close countback Styles just edged second place. The junior nine hole competition saw Jevan Hampton-Rumbold win with 18 points from Joe Shrubb, 16, and Brooklyn Wilkins 15.

Zac Mudford had a brilliant week and improved on his weekend performance by storming round the course to comfortably win the midweek stableford scoring a wonderful 42 points, five better than James Wilson, who finished second with 37, while David Clifford took third on 33. The ladies' stableford was keenly contested especially in Division One where Jane Dixon and Anne Humphreys both scored excellently on the front nine with 22 well-earned points.

Dixon was almost left rueing a blob on the 11th but stormed through with a late surge to win on countback as both scored 39 points.

Judith Williams had a bit of a varied round but still scored strongly to have another podium finish third on 37 points.

In Division Two, Amy Mudford rounded off a good family week by taking top spot with 39 points; despite a disappointing performance midway through the front nine, she recovered brilliantly to finish in top spot. Sue Crossley kept her game together well to finish second on 37 while Judith Ellard recovered on the back nine to take third on 35.

Maggie Brook just beat Mary Golding on countback to take first place in the nine hole competition, both with 16 points with Linda Baker taking third place with her score of 13 points.