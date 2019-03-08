Advanced search

Lyme Regis monthly medal success for Roger Seed

PUBLISHED: 12:09 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:09 12 November 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

Despite the conditions the Lyme Regis monthly medal produced some good scores, writes Richard Jackman.

In Division One, the results could not have been closer as the top three all scored a one under par round of 70.

Making a welcome return to top spot was Roger Seed as he produced a vintage back nine with two gross birdies.

On the tightest of margins, Bob Taylor secured second spot on countback from Philip Webb in third.

Division Two was more clear cut as Mark Colley produced the best round of the day as he blitzed round the course with a nett 67, four shots ahead of Simon Wood, while Les Bounds was third on 73.

The seniors' November stableford was also well supported as again Division One proved tight, but it was David Fidge with the best score of the day who took gold with his 38 points.

Although falling away slightly towards the end his stalwart front 9 of 21 points saw him home.

Les Bounds improved one position on the previous day as he finished with a positive 37 points to just beat Simon Prior on countback. Division Two was won by Mark Lambton, despite some varying holes as he came home with 35 points from Bob Shepherd on 34 with Graham Pickard third on 32.

In the midweek stableford James Phillips showed true class to go round in level par scoring 40 points to take first place from Gerry Whiteley's steady round of 38 in second, while Bob Edmunds was on the podium with 37.

The octogenarians eventually played their competition which was won by Roy Moore from John Hadfield, in second, and Richard Hodgson, who took third place.

Most Read

BREAKING NEWS: Hundreds mourn death of Hawkwind keyboard player

Mourners walk behind the coffin of Hawkwind keyboard player Jason Stuart. Ref: P0554-38-08AW

Children pay tribute to the fallen at Axminster ceremony

A pupil lays a cross at the war memorial during Axminster's Act of Remembrance. Picture Chris Carson

Conservatives unveil former BBC journalist as East Devon General Election 2019 candidate

Simon Jupp has been announced as the Conservative Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: Remy Osman

Festive fayre a hit – despite heavy downpours

Charity FORCE at the fundraising fayre at the Mackarness Hall. Picture: Callum Lawton

General election candidates for Tiverton and Honiton seat

Ballot box voting

Most Read

BREAKING NEWS: Hundreds mourn death of Hawkwind keyboard player

Mourners walk behind the coffin of Hawkwind keyboard player Jason Stuart. Ref: P0554-38-08AW

Children pay tribute to the fallen at Axminster ceremony

A pupil lays a cross at the war memorial during Axminster's Act of Remembrance. Picture Chris Carson

Conservatives unveil former BBC journalist as East Devon General Election 2019 candidate

Simon Jupp has been announced as the Conservative Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: Remy Osman

Festive fayre a hit – despite heavy downpours

Charity FORCE at the fundraising fayre at the Mackarness Hall. Picture: Callum Lawton

General election candidates for Tiverton and Honiton seat

Ballot box voting

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton net fine home win over Falmouth

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Progress to the next round of the cup following a convincing win away at Moors

Goal!

Honiton U8s enjoy their latest action against Topsham

Honiton U8s in action against Topsham. Picture: Nick Cunnigham

Honiton Running Club out in force for New Forest meeting

Honiton Running Club in the New Forest. Picture: Honiton Running Club

Lyme Regis monthly medal success for Roger Seed

Golf club and ball
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists