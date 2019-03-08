Lyme Regis monthly medal success for Roger Seed

Golf club and ball Archant

Despite the conditions the Lyme Regis monthly medal produced some good scores, writes Richard Jackman.

In Division One, the results could not have been closer as the top three all scored a one under par round of 70.

Making a welcome return to top spot was Roger Seed as he produced a vintage back nine with two gross birdies.

On the tightest of margins, Bob Taylor secured second spot on countback from Philip Webb in third.

Division Two was more clear cut as Mark Colley produced the best round of the day as he blitzed round the course with a nett 67, four shots ahead of Simon Wood, while Les Bounds was third on 73.

The seniors' November stableford was also well supported as again Division One proved tight, but it was David Fidge with the best score of the day who took gold with his 38 points.

Although falling away slightly towards the end his stalwart front 9 of 21 points saw him home.

Les Bounds improved one position on the previous day as he finished with a positive 37 points to just beat Simon Prior on countback. Division Two was won by Mark Lambton, despite some varying holes as he came home with 35 points from Bob Shepherd on 34 with Graham Pickard third on 32.

In the midweek stableford James Phillips showed true class to go round in level par scoring 40 points to take first place from Gerry Whiteley's steady round of 38 in second, while Bob Edmunds was on the podium with 37.

The octogenarians eventually played their competition which was won by Roy Moore from John Hadfield, in second, and Richard Hodgson, who took third place.