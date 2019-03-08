Lyme Regis monthly stableford success for James Turner

Golf club and ball

In the Lyme Regis monthly stableford, James Nathan Turner was on cracking form as he rounded off the front nine with two gross birdies on the last two holes, in his front nine score of 22 to finish top on 41 points, writes Richard Jackman.

There was a tussle for second and third spot as Nic Snape and Craig McGowan vied for the honour. Snape's front nine of 18 and back nine of 21 gave him silver on countback as McGowan had started brightly with 21 on the front nine.

The seniors' June stableford saw another Turner win and although no relation, Roger Turner's 41 points was very well-worked as he made no mistakes on the difficult holes, securing many valuable three pointers, pulling together 21 points on the front nine. Nick Franks finished his round brilliantly scoring 15 points on the last five holes to come second on 39, while Graham Winter upped his game on the back nine, scoring 20 points to finish a good third on 38 points.

The midweek stableford saw David Lyon warming up for the club championships as he won with 38 points from Mark Lewis 34 points and Graham Paterson 33.

The ladies Centenary Sword and Committee Cup competition was a relatively low scoring affair in tricky conditions but the competition was keen as Cyndy Mudford started well and held off the rest of the field with 32 points, while newcomer Susan Jeffery blew out on three holes, but still had some good holes to finish in second spot on 31.

Jill Swainson had an erratic round, but scoring 17 on the front nine and finishing with a birdie took third place with 30 points.

In the nine hole competition Di Dick held off the competition to win with 16 points ahead of Caroline Holland, 15 who beat Mary Golding, also 15, on countback.