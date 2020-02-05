Advanced search

Lyme Regis nine-hole joy for Jean Jolley

PUBLISHED: 08:29 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:29 05 February 2020

With the weather limiting qualifiers the knock-out competitions have been played ahead of schedule and there have been two non-qualifying stableford competitions, writes Richard Jackman.

In the men's competition, Shaun Meyers adapted very well to his reduced handicap in the annual review, by outclassing everyone else and coming in with 40 points.

Phil Webb played some solid and sensible golf to accumulate 37 and finish second and these were the only two to beat par.

The ladies played a nine hole competition and in Division One it was close as the in form Jean Jolley won with 18 points just ahead of Di Harris and Kim Beauchamp who finished second and third on countback both on 17 points.

In Division Two a brilliant performance by Carol Watson, scoring 20 points took first place. The minor places went to Sarah Kilcoyne (17points) second with Marilyn Wilson (16), taking third.

