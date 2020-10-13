Advanced search

Lyme Regis October Medal joy for Gareth Williams

PUBLISHED: 08:59 13 October 2020

Storm Alex made several encores at the weekend and curtailed the October medal, so attention turned to the Ted Ray Putter, a seniors’ stableford off white tees, the following day, writes Richard Jackman.

The heady scoring of the previous week had disappeared and nobody beat par.

However, Gareth Williams, Rod McNab and Andy West all came in on 35 points.

Despite regretting a blob on the ninth, eight handicapper Williams came storming in on the back nine with a brace of three-point holes to score 19 points and claim the trophy.

McNab had fought strongly with 15 points on the last six holes, but fell one shy to claim second spot.

West had started very well with a four-point birdie on the second hole, but such is countback that it is the last holes that count and he came third.

It was good to see so many ladies wearing pink for the Breast Cancer Support medal, in spite of the angry looking skies. Sarah Kilcoyne continued her steady progress, and despite a nine on the fourth fought back extremely strongly, to round off with a nett birdie on the last hole, to claim top spot on nett 79.

Newcomer Anna Lennon-Smith also stumbled on the fourth, but gritted it out to take silver on 82, while Carol Watson dramatically improved on the back nine to come third with 84.

