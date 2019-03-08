Lyme Regis October Medal success for Stephen Pitt

New Lyme Regis Golf Club captai, Arthur Daines, leaves his 'knights' behind as he heads for the drive in. Picture LYME REGIS GOLF CLUB Archant

In Division One of the Lyme Regis October medal, Stephen Pitt came through with a thoroughly deserved result of nett 67, writes Richard Jackman.

Stephen took the honours with the best score of the day, as he scored consistently well on both nines.

Matthew Watson's 69, started with a nett two on the first hole as he came second ahead of Rob Clapp on 70.

Division Two was close run thing with Alasdair Maclean taking first place ahead of new vice-captain Patrick, both with nett 71, but Maclean's back nine saw him through. Simon Wood took third with nett 72.

The junior stableford nine hole competition was won by the new junior captain Casey Gibbons as he put in an impressive performance with 19 points followed by Katie Hampton-Rumbold on 16 points.

The ladies' Breast Cancer Support Medal Division One witnessed a stoic effort from Caroline Baker as she accumulated a winning score of nett 74 to make the best score of the day while Jenny Scott took second on 76 and Jane Dixon, third, on 77. Division Two saw another great victory for Debbie Shinners with a 77 while only a shot behind was Jane Broom, while Ros Clemmans was only a further shot behind to take bronze on 78.

Sadly the captain's drive-in Texas scramble saw disappointment for the 100 entrants as the rain had not relented, but a good cross section of the club took advantage of a break in the weather to watch outgoing captains Kathy Briggs and Gareth Williams comfortably putt out in two. This made way for the incoming captains to drive in started by junior captain Casey Gibbons as he sent his drive off up the fairway watched by a good supportive crowd.

Keen gardner Sandra Barclay was escorted by her 'gnomes' and introduced by one of her vice captains, Debbie Shinners, and didn't disappoint as she too soared up the fairway. Merlin, aka vice captain, Patrick Duke had worked all sorts of spells especially for a dry drive in to allow incoming captain 'king' Arthur Daines watched by his knights of the round table and club members to also send his drive off to echoes of 'God Save the King'!