Lyme Regis pair finish as runners-up in the ladies country foursomes

PUBLISHED: 16:10 01 July 2019

Dorset County President, Grace Burke left, presenting the scratch runners up trophy to Rosie Jackman and Melissa McMahon, watched by ladies county captain Tracey Bryant.Picture LYME REGIS GOLF CLUB

Lyme Regis fielded teams in each of the three ladies county foursomes held at Ferndown Golf Club, writes Richard Jackman.

Each pair plays on the first day and the top four play in a semi-final and final the following day.

In the bronze division, and playing their first match together, Amy Mudford and Sarah Kilcoyne played very well finishing sixth out of 20 pairs, only half a point off qualifying for the final four and Jane Dixon and Di Harris finished a creditable seventh in the silver division.

The scratch pairing of Melissa McMahon and Rosie Jackman battled through to secure fourth spot, so qualifying to play the top finishers Parkstone who finished nine shots better.

Match play is different and the Lyme pair dug deep to secure a four-and-three win, much against the odds. In the other semi-final, Broadstone saw off hosts Ferndown so played Lyme in the final.

Broadstone had players playing off four and five respectively whereas Lyme fielded McMahon off one and Jackman off 12, and in the final, that difference counted, but although losing four-and-three, the Lyme pair had played incredibly well to finish second in the competition.

