Lyme Regis Presidents Day has a 'fitting winner' as John Owen takes the honours

Golf club and ball Archant

David Lock oversaw his President's Day medal competition and it was very appropriate that past president John Owen won with a blistering score of nett 64 with two good steady nines to win by three clear shots from James Phillips and Terry Peadon, writes Richard Jackman.

Both were level on 67, but in the tightest of countbacks, Phillips took silver. There were three junior stablefords, two nine-hole and one 18-hole competition.

Most consistent was Casey Gibbons who finished second, first and third respectively, while Katie Hampton-Rumbold finished third and second in the two nine-hole competitions, with Archie Trott winning the first nine-holer with 22 points and Brooklyn Wilkins finishing third in the second one.

The highlight of the 18-hole competition was Jevan Hampton-Rumbold's 44 points as he tore up the course, particularly on the back nine, with 23 points, while Freddie Pearce came second on 39.

The mixed stableford witnessed an impressive win for club captain Gareth Williams on 40 points when after an indifferent front nine he throttled up with 24 points on the last nine leaving Rob Clapp and Joseph Thirlwell in second and third place on 35 and 33 points respectively.

The ladies played their invitation day, a four ball, better ball competition and in the week of the President's Day competition it was good that a past president Anne Humphreys won.

Playing with Eileen Walkington from Yeovil they scored 43 points; the amazing 'young' golfer Anne, was also celebrating a significant birthday, in style.

Second with 42 points were Sarah Kilcoyne and Christine Simmonds from Yeovil while Caroline Baker and Maureen Whittall from Worthing were third on 41. A good day was had by all. The Seniors' Stableford was on the reserve day and, with the best score of the day and the only one to beat par, Division One winner was Colin Preece on 37.

Andrew Thomas and John Coley were second and third on countback with 32 points. Division Two saw John Jones take the honours on 33, from Kim Jeffery 30, and Robert Horne.