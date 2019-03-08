Lyme Regis Pros benefit stableford success for Di Smith

Golf club and ball Archant

With Lyme Regis Golf Club maintenance week in full swing it was only the ladies who had a competition this week, the Pros benefit stableford, writes Richard Jackman.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was Di Smith who made hay in the sunshine, returning the best score of the day to win Division One with 37 points.

Starting well, picking up three, three pointers in the first four holes, Smith was well into her stride and but for a small blip on the two par fives on the back nine could have done even better.

Jean Jolley started like an express train scoring 21 points on the front nine, but ran out of steam, but still came second with 36.

An imporvement on the back nine saw Susan Moore take third place with her score of 35.

Ros Clemmans had an up and down round with a mixture of four pointers and blobs, but 'the ups' were better, meaning she won Division two convincingly with 36 points to keep progressing in the right direction.

Julia Coote and Linda Richmond had a battle for second and third place, but the fine start that Richmond had on the front nine meant that Coote took silver on countback with a better back nine, both scoring 33 points.

Mary Golding comfortably won the nine hole competition with 18 points while Jean Moss, 14 points was one better than newcomer Beverley Blake.

The men's scratch team are preparing for two semi-finals, firstly against Ashley Wood at home on September 1, in the Stokes Salver.

They follow that just six days later when they are in Beckford Bowl action versus Barton-on-Sea.

These are heady days for the club for it is the first time in many years that the scratch team have featured so prominently in both events in the same season.

Fingers crossed for positive outcomes in both matches.

Any support, however fleeting, for these two events would be most welcome.