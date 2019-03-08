Lyme Regis Regatta Stableford success for Stuart Scott

Archant

In the Lyme Regis Regatta Stableford Division One, Stuart 'Ted' Scott went through the front nine in only two over gross, scoring 22 points, writes Richard Jackman,

Scott set up a solid platform for the best score of the day as he walked away with Division One with a score of 40 points.

Malcolm Wilson had an exceptional back nine of 23 points and that helped see him into the runners-up spot, albeit on countback from Stephen Pitt, who also returned a score of 38.

In Division Two, Nic Snape had five holes in the first 10 where he scored three points, which laid the foundation for his win on 38 points.

Alan Brown regretted three blobs on the back nine as he finished second on 37 points, while the ever-present Samuel Beviss finished third on 36.

The junior stableford nine hole competition produced some good scores, none better than Casey Gibbons, who picked up three points on each of the seven holes to win convincingly with a score of 24 points.

This time Jevan Hampton-Rumbold beat sister Katie as they came in with 19 and 16 points respectively, although Katie's gross birdie on the first hole probably gave her bragging rights at home!

The Daily Mail Foursomes produced a convincing win for Melissa McMahon and Jenny Scott as they started their brilliant front nine with a nett eagle on the first hole. Their good form continued and Scott was able to round off a good week for the family as she and McMahon won with a nett 75.5.

It was good to see the pairing of Karen Nicholson and young Lara Spiers put in a competitive, steady performance to take silver with 79.5, finishing just half a shot ahead of Gilly Madill and Susan Moore, who claimed third spot. Maggie Brook just beat Linda Baker to win the nine hole competition.