Lyme Regis Rover Cup has its youngest winner to date in Zac Mudford

PUBLISHED: 12:46 23 May 2019

In the last century a Rover car would have been an aspiration to many and although the brand has undergone changes the Rover Cup still lives on and it was an inspirational performance from young Zac Mudford as he became the youngest winner with 40 points, writes Richard Jackman.

He started off with only a point on the first hole, but quickly got into his stride and racked up a brilliant 21 points on the front nine which included four three-pointers in a row and, on the back nine, an excellent birdie on the 15th, secured him the success.

Chris Brice was again on the podium and after a bit of a blip round the turn, recovered to take second spot on 39 points, just beating David Binns on countback after his sublime front nine score.

The seniors' May stableford was closely fought, with Les Bounds pillaging points on the front nine to rack up 39 points, leaving Richard Jackman and Rob Hall contesting second place both with 38 points, but Hall's scintillating front nine sadly meant he just lost out on countback.

Gilly Madill was in a class of her own as she amassed a gritty 22 points on the front nine in her total of 39 points to head Division One of the ladies stableford by three points.

After a quiet front nine Di Harris upped her game on the back nine to finish on 36, one point better than Jane Andrews who also improved on the back nine.

In Division Two, Judith Ellard really delivered, confirming her true potential by scoring 44 points.

This phenomenal score was built on six, three-point holes in a back nine score of 24.

On another day Julie Duke's well-worked 37 points might have won her one better than second, while ladies captain Kathy Briggs came in third with 36.

