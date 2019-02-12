Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lyme Regis Saturday Stableford success for Lee Hill

PUBLISHED: 10:05 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:05 02 March 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

Lee Hill produced a steady and consistent two halves of golf although the scores per hole ranged from three points to one, writes Richard Jackman.

Lee Hill produced a steady and consistent two halves of golf although the scores per hole ranged from three points to one, writes Richard Jackman.

Most importantly, he scored on every hole, which was enough to secure top spot in the Saturday stableford competition, with 35 points.

Mike Mudford had birdies on the eight and 12th holes, and finished with 33 points to take second place while Ian Mudford had a strong back nine, especially a birdie on 18, to finish third on 32.

As early Summer disappeared, the ladies played their Teague Foursomes

and coping best with the challenge were this year’s ladies vice captain Sandra Barclay, and Amy Mudford, who won with a nett 77.5 after an excellent back nine.

Creditably, only one and a half behind were Di Harris and Debbie Shinners, with Anne Humphreys and Linda Deem only a further two back on 81.

Lyme ladies are holding their annual coffee morning on March 12, from 10am in aid of the Weldmar Hospicecare Trust. Everyone is very welcome to attend and there will be a variety of stalls including a cake and home produce stall, a plant stall, bottle tombola and of course a raffle to name a few.

So come along and enjoy a friendly cup of coffee and browse round the stalls.

Most Read

Coastal walkers are ‘risking their lives’

Fossil hunters at Charmouth. Picture: RNLI

‘Danger to life’ warning as Storm Freya blows through East Devon

The yellow warning for Storm Freya, set to hit the UK this weekend. Picture: Met Office

Burglars steal jewellery and cash from Honiton house after breaking in through window

Police.

Unique collection of ‘Garage-ana’ going under the hammer

Items from the unique ‘Garage-ana’ collection. Picture Whittons Auctions Honiton.

More than 100 people evacuated from Flybe plane following ‘haze’ in cabin

The scene at Exeter Airport this morning. Picture: Kevin Horrell

Most Read

Coastal walkers are ‘risking their lives’

Fossil hunters at Charmouth. Picture: RNLI

‘Danger to life’ warning as Storm Freya blows through East Devon

The yellow warning for Storm Freya, set to hit the UK this weekend. Picture: Met Office

Burglars steal jewellery and cash from Honiton house after breaking in through window

Police.

Unique collection of ‘Garage-ana’ going under the hammer

Items from the unique ‘Garage-ana’ collection. Picture Whittons Auctions Honiton.

More than 100 people evacuated from Flybe plane following ‘haze’ in cabin

The scene at Exeter Airport this morning. Picture: Kevin Horrell

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Petanque suffer narrow defeat in national competition

The Honiton an dNorthey Boules Club teams before their meeting in the third roudn of the EC Plate. Picture CHRIS BIGMORE

Lyme Regis Saturday Stableford success for Lee Hill

Golf club and ball

Two key appointments at Lyme Bay Winery

Wolf and Paul at Lyme Bay Winery. Picture LBW

Two fine wins for Ottery St Mary Tennis Club teams

Tennis - generic picture

Digging deep to save a pond – rejuvenating Lower Knapp Pond in Sidmouth

Simon Papworth at the pond in The Knapp. Ref shs 25 18TI 6047. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists