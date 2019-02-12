Lyme Regis Saturday Stableford success for Lee Hill

Golf club and ball Archant

Lee Hill produced a steady and consistent two halves of golf although the scores per hole ranged from three points to one, writes Richard Jackman.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lee Hill produced a steady and consistent two halves of golf although the scores per hole ranged from three points to one, writes Richard Jackman.

Most importantly, he scored on every hole, which was enough to secure top spot in the Saturday stableford competition, with 35 points.

Mike Mudford had birdies on the eight and 12th holes, and finished with 33 points to take second place while Ian Mudford had a strong back nine, especially a birdie on 18, to finish third on 32.

As early Summer disappeared, the ladies played their Teague Foursomes

and coping best with the challenge were this year’s ladies vice captain Sandra Barclay, and Amy Mudford, who won with a nett 77.5 after an excellent back nine.

Creditably, only one and a half behind were Di Harris and Debbie Shinners, with Anne Humphreys and Linda Deem only a further two back on 81.

Lyme ladies are holding their annual coffee morning on March 12, from 10am in aid of the Weldmar Hospicecare Trust. Everyone is very welcome to attend and there will be a variety of stalls including a cake and home produce stall, a plant stall, bottle tombola and of course a raffle to name a few.

So come along and enjoy a friendly cup of coffee and browse round the stalls.