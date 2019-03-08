Lyme Regis scratch team into Stokes Salver semi-finals

Golf club and ball Archant

The Lyme Regis scratch team faced a strong opposition in Barton-on-Sea in the quarter-finals of the Stokes Salver, writes Richard Jackman.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Home advantage and bouncy conditions clearly helped and, after the morning foursomes, Lyme held a 3-1 lead with an impressive point coming from the new pairing of Matt Watson and Mike Mudford.

In the afternoon singles the team pressed home their advantage with solid wins from Ian Mudford, Stuart Wight, James Souter-Philips, Watson, and, of course, team stalwart David Fidge.

However, the 'performance of the day' came from Steve Mudford who, with defeat looming large, completed the last five holes in six under par to win one up! The scratch team now move into their second semi-final of the season, taking on Ashley Wood.

The rearranged Gordon Putter medal competition was won by John Toates as he came in with a nett 69, averaging gross three on all par threes in his steadfast, solid round. Nick Franks was only a point behind after an excellent front nine while David Binns took third from a cluster of four players on 71.

The Lyme Regis midweek stableford proved an exciting contest between two of the club's young scratch team players as Matt Watson and James Phillips both came in with an impressive 39 points, but on the tightest of countbacks Watson came first and third was James Wilson on 37 points.