Lyme Regis Seniors’ Club Championship play-off success for David Fidge

PUBLISHED: 08:25 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:25 08 September 2020

David Fidge (left) winner of the Lyme Regis Seniors� Club Championship together with tournament organiser Andy West. Picture: LRGC

The Lyme Regis Seniors’ finished their club championship with more distance between rounds one and two than normal, writes Richard Jackman.

In the nett competition the results were equally tight, but despite taking an eight on the last hole, Robert Horne secured victory with 143, a shot ahead of Nick Sargent, who took second on countback from David Lock.

In the gross championship, the scores were so tight at the top there needed to be a play-off after David Fidge and David Lock both finished on 158, with Nick Sargent taking third on 160.

In the four hole play-off, which was played out across holes one, two, eight and nine, Fidge started well with a par on the first hole to go one ahead and, after both parred the second, Fidge hit a superb shot to the par three eighth, but the ball ran on leaving him a tricky downhill putt which resulted in a three putt and so the contest returned to all square.

Lock hit a great shot to the throat of the green while Fidge went into the bunker and his shot out gave him a long putt which he rattled towards the hole and hit the pin, leaving him a simple tap in for par, while Lock also secured his.

This meant a sudden death play-off which Fidge won with a par four on the first while Lock could only manage a bogey five.

In the nett competition the results were equally tight, but despite taking an eight on the last hole, Robert Horne secured victory with 143, a shot ahead of Nick Sargent, who took second on countback from David Lock.

