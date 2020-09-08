Lyme Regis Seniors’ Club Championship play-off success for David Fidge

Picture: LRGC

The Lyme Regis Seniors’ finished their club championship with more distance between rounds one and two than normal, writes Richard Jackman.

Picture: LRGC

In the gross championship, the scores were so tight at the top there needed to be a play-off after David Fidge and David Lock both finished on 158, with Nick Sargent taking third on 160.

In the four hole play-off, which was played out across holes one, two, eight and nine, Fidge started well with a par on the first hole to go one ahead and, after both parred the second, Fidge hit a superb shot to the par three eighth, but the ball ran on leaving him a tricky downhill putt which resulted in a three putt and so the contest returned to all square.

Lock hit a great shot to the throat of the green while Fidge went into the bunker and his shot out gave him a long putt which he rattled towards the hole and hit the pin, leaving him a simple tap in for par, while Lock also secured his.

This meant a sudden death play-off which Fidge won with a par four on the first while Lock could only manage a bogey five.

In the nett competition the results were equally tight, but despite taking an eight on the last hole, Robert Horne secured victory with 143, a shot ahead of Nick Sargent, who took second on countback from David Lock.