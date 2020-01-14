Lyme Regis Seniors's Stableford success for David Chambers

Venturing out after the Christmas and new year festivities after the wet weather was always going to be a mixed bag in the first Lyme Regis seniors' Stableford of the year, writes Richard Jackman.

In Division One it was David Chambers who rose to the occasion, especially over the final five holes where he was three better than par to win with 36 points.

David Binns and Robert Horne both had 32 points, but after a very promising start Horne fell away as Binns finished strongly to take second place on countback.

Division Two was also won with 36 points as John Stow had two consistent nines, and came through to realise the great potential he has shown in recent weeks.

Fred Wall started well, compiling 19 points on the front nine with some disciplined golf, and finished a worthy second on 35 points, while Rod McNab had some purple patches in his third placed 31.