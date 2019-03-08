Lyme Regis Seniors' title success for Adrian Morgan

Roger Turner, Axe Cliff Golf Club seniors' chairman, presents the nett championship shield to Neil Smith(left) and the seniors' championship jug to Adrian Morgan. Picture LYME REGIS GOLF CLUB Archant

The Lyme Regis Seniors' held their club championships over two days, writes Richard Jackman.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In what were relatively benign conditions on day one, there were no spectacular scores so, in both the gross and nett championships, there were probably 15 in each competition who were in with a shout.

In the nett competition, Jeremy Linnert added a 75 to his very worthy 69 on the first day, to set a marker of 144 for others to catch.

Neil Smith and Arthur Daines were playing together and clearly spurred each other on as Daines added a nett 69 to his 73 to score 142. However, Smith, starting with a gross birdie, was in sublime form. His putting, especially on the last few holes, was excellent, so it was no surprise that his second round nett 65 was the best round of the competition giving him the Cyril Gallie Cup, for the best nett score of 137 over the rounds.

In the gross competition the lead changed hands several times as the leaders improved on their 1st round scores. Last year's winner David Fidge finished third with 160.

Adrian Morgan and Roger Seed battled it out as Seed improved by six shots on his first round score with a birdie on 17 to come in with gross 158, but Morgan, with his birdies on 12 and 16, came in even better, on 156 over the two rounds to be crowned a very worthy seniors' club champion.

The midweek stableford attracted the youngsters while the seniors were playing round two and Roddy Donaghy was on top form as, despite having a blob, he still blasted his way round the course scoring 39 points to comfortably win from Matthew Watson and Stuart Scott, who both scored 36, but on countback, Watson's better back nine secured him second spot. Although the weather hasn't given us a clue, it was time for the ladies Midsummer Madness waltzing stableford competition.

This team game was won by Cyndy Mudford, Geraldine Wickes and Amy Mudford, who danced round the course in fine style picking up a very creditable 75 points, by each of them playing some good steady golf. Gilly Madill, Jane Andrews and Ros Cox came second with 73 while Rosie Jackman, Debbie Shinners and Kate Helm were third on 70.

Karen Buchanan-Harlow won the ladies nine hole competition on countback from Jean Moss, both on 15 points while Julie Kabia came third on 13.