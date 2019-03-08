Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Lyme Regis September medal win for Tony Harley

PUBLISHED: 08:40 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:40 13 September 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

There were some good scores in the September medal, none better than Tony Harley, who had a blistering front nine including two consecutive birdies on 8 and 9 as he took 1st place in Division 1 with a nett 68, writes Richard Jackman.

Colin Beauchamp also had a wonderful round, but was just eclipsed on countback so had to content himself with second place, while Craig McGown also broke par to finish third on 70.

Division 2 was won by Alan Brown as he stormed through the front nine on his way to an unbeatable 68, which included a two on the 8th, while Mark Thirlwell finished his round off with a birdie to finish 2nd on 69.

Mark Colley's good back nine ensured he finished 3rd on 70.

There was an 18-hole and a 9-hole junior stableford and the Hampton-Rumbolds did well in both.

Katie finished 1st in the 18-hole with 41 points and second in the 9-hole event with 18 points, while brother Jevan finished 2nd on 37 and 3rd on countback.

Theo Lee was third in the 18 hole event but Freddie Pearce took gold in the 9 holer with 19 points.

The midweek stableford is a good event for James Phillips, and this week was no exception as he blew away the opposition with a very impressive 41 points as he went on a birdie blitz to go round in level par despite failing to score on the last hole!

Andrew Thomas came second with a regulation 36 points and Steve Buxton upped his game on the back nine to help himself to 3rd on 33.

Melissa McMahon took charge with a 1 under gross score of 72 to win Division 1 of the September medal, just one shot ahead of Jane Dixon.

Both played some superb competitive golf. Cyndy Mudford had a good back nine to take 3rd place on 74.

With the best score of the day, nett 70, Marilyn Wilson impressed on the front nine and kept her cool on the back nine to win Division 2, just two shots ahead of Kate Helm who earned a handicap reduction on her excellent performance.

Sarah Kilcoyne continued to impress as she came 3rd on 75.

Most Read

Honiton stalwart one of three new faces co-opted onto town council

The Beehive. Ref mhh 02 19TI 8122. Picture: Terry Ife

Roads blocked due to flooding in Ottery

Cars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii Millard

Exeter man arrested after teenager seriously injured in hit-and-run

The stretch of the B3184 bypass that runs underneath Exeter Airport.

New refill station set up at Honiton farm shop as business moo-ves towards greener future

Nicola Blackmore, of Bartlett's Farm, at the shop's new milk refill station. Picture: Callum Lawton

Axminster Carnival 2019 - here’s what you need to know

Axminster Carnival 2018. Picture: Andrew Coley

Most Read

Honiton stalwart one of three new faces co-opted onto town council

The Beehive. Ref mhh 02 19TI 8122. Picture: Terry Ife

Roads blocked due to flooding in Ottery

Cars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii Millard

Exeter man arrested after teenager seriously injured in hit-and-run

The stretch of the B3184 bypass that runs underneath Exeter Airport.

New refill station set up at Honiton farm shop as business moo-ves towards greener future

Nicola Blackmore, of Bartlett's Farm, at the shop's new milk refill station. Picture: Callum Lawton

Axminster Carnival 2019 - here’s what you need to know

Axminster Carnival 2018. Picture: Andrew Coley

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Lyme Regis September medal win for Tony Harley

Golf club and ball

Otterettes make winning start to new life in Devon League Premier Division

Goal!

Rutter hat-trick as Ottery U18s win opening league game of new term

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Wilkinson back with the Otters

Honiton Seniors’ Open success for Maggs, Crane and Stroud

Golf on a foggy day! Picture TERRY IFE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists