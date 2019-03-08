Lyme Regis September medal win for Tony Harley

Golf club and ball Archant

There were some good scores in the September medal, none better than Tony Harley, who had a blistering front nine including two consecutive birdies on 8 and 9 as he took 1st place in Division 1 with a nett 68, writes Richard Jackman.

Colin Beauchamp also had a wonderful round, but was just eclipsed on countback so had to content himself with second place, while Craig McGown also broke par to finish third on 70.

Division 2 was won by Alan Brown as he stormed through the front nine on his way to an unbeatable 68, which included a two on the 8th, while Mark Thirlwell finished his round off with a birdie to finish 2nd on 69.

Mark Colley's good back nine ensured he finished 3rd on 70.

There was an 18-hole and a 9-hole junior stableford and the Hampton-Rumbolds did well in both.

Katie finished 1st in the 18-hole with 41 points and second in the 9-hole event with 18 points, while brother Jevan finished 2nd on 37 and 3rd on countback.

Theo Lee was third in the 18 hole event but Freddie Pearce took gold in the 9 holer with 19 points.

The midweek stableford is a good event for James Phillips, and this week was no exception as he blew away the opposition with a very impressive 41 points as he went on a birdie blitz to go round in level par despite failing to score on the last hole!

Andrew Thomas came second with a regulation 36 points and Steve Buxton upped his game on the back nine to help himself to 3rd on 33.

Melissa McMahon took charge with a 1 under gross score of 72 to win Division 1 of the September medal, just one shot ahead of Jane Dixon.

Both played some superb competitive golf. Cyndy Mudford had a good back nine to take 3rd place on 74.

With the best score of the day, nett 70, Marilyn Wilson impressed on the front nine and kept her cool on the back nine to win Division 2, just two shots ahead of Kate Helm who earned a handicap reduction on her excellent performance.

Sarah Kilcoyne continued to impress as she came 3rd on 75.